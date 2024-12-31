'I keep my phone at least 5 feet away from me' — 7 celebrities on their calming bedtime routines

We all know sleep is integral for our overall health and wellbeing. However, the fact is that it doesn’t come easily for a lot of us, especially those with busy lifestyles. But an effective bedtime routine can make all the difference, and where's best to get some inspiration than your favorite celebrities?

While investing in the best mattress for your sleep needs and style is always a good place to start when trying to improve your sleep, the benefits of a nighttime routine can't be understated. From preparing your body for rest to calming the mind, there are certain practices like meditation, reading and avoiding screens that can make falling asleep easier.

So we dug a little deeper into 7 celebrity nighttime routines to find out how they juggle a demanding career and busy lifestyle, while also getting the rest they need. We found some great tips and we'll be offering our own advice for creating the perfect nighttime routine so you can start prioritizing your sleep.

Do adults need a bedtime routine?

Can’t we just hit the sack and fall into deep sleep? Unfortunately, that's not how it works. It’s true that there may be ways to fall asleep fast but these methods work best when practised regularly in the hour or two before you go to bed, to relax and calm your mind.

Sleep is largely controlled by your circadian rhythm — the body’s internal clock. It also depends on factors like melatonin (the sleepy hormone), which is released on exposure to darkness. A consistent nighttime routine helps regulate your sleep cycle, signaling to our body and mind that it's time to wind down.

Just like how everyone has different sleeping styles, bedtime routines too do not have a one-size fits all approach. Different methods and practices will work for different people. However, there are some universal approaches that should help you fall asleep. But more on that later.

7 celebrity bedtime routines

1. ‘I always have a stack of reading on my nightstand’ - Drew Barrymore

The actress and now talk show host, Drew Barrymore, takes her sleep seriously. Barrymore is the prime example of someone who changed up her bedtime routine to match her sleep concerns and found it worked.

She said in a recent interview with People magazine that she has become a hot sleeper these days and relies on cooling bedding to have a good night's sleep. “I've always preferred sleeping in a cooler room, but using cooling bedding has made my sleep environment absolutely perfect. It sets me up to achieve deeper and more restful sleep,” she said.

She also talks about how reading before turning off the lights is an important part of her calming bedtime routine. And we agree. Picking up a book before bed or listening to calming music is a tried and tested way to turn off your active mind, induce calm and help you fall into a deep sleep.

2. ‘I keep my phone at least five feet away from me' - Jennifer Aniston

The Friends-star has always been known for staying fit and active and for championing self-care. In addition to a rigid workout regimen, she also follows a strict ‘no screen’ rule an hour before she gets to bed which in her words has helped her tremendously to sleep well.

“And I also do a quick meditation before I get into bed, even if it’s just for five minutes. There are also some yoga poses that I’ve found to be quite helpful in relaxing my mind, even if it’s just a simple downward dog and some stretching,” she said in a previous interview .

While Aniston’s ‘no-screen’ rule might seem like a simple method to take your mind off distractions, it's definitely an effective one. Too much exposure to blue light from the screen can inhibit melatonin production which in turn prevents you from feeling tired. This will trick your brain into thinking that you need to stay awake, even at a time when your body requires rest. Aside from this, content on your phone is likely to be very stimulating, keeping your brain active and making it more difficult to fall asleep.

3. ‘I’m usually out by the fourth song’ - Bella Hadid

The supermodel Bella Hadid enjoys a bedtime routine similar to Barrymore but instead of reading, Hadid swears by listening to meditation music for deeper sleep, even when she doesn’t have much time for a snooze.

“Before bed I love listening to meditation music which makes me have a deeper sleep, even if I just have four hours. I'm usually out by the fourth song,” she told Harper’s Bazaar .

She also tries to be in bed by 10 pm every night. Like we mentioned, different things work for different people but going to bed and waking up at the same time every day will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep through the night. This is because it will help regulate your circadian rhythm and energy levels, meaning you'll feel naturally sleepy in the evenings and awake in the mornings.

4. ‘I treat my transition to sleep as a sacrosanct ritual’ - Arianna Huffington

The founder of Huffington Post, Ariana Huffington, is known to many as a ‘sleep queen’ herself especially having authored books like Thrive and Sleep Revolution. Huffington advocates good sleep and wellness especially after experiencing burnout and intense sleep deprivation herself, which she talks about in detail in her books.

She mentioned how she developed her own bedtime routine in one of the articles she wrote for Time . “I treat my transition to sleep as a sacrosanct ritual, and my bath is the centerpiece,” she said. Taking a candle-lit bath is Huffington's first-step in her night ritual which helps her be less anxious or worried.

She also swears by changing into comfy pyjamas right after and keeping your room dark and cool which can promote good sleep. A warm bath before bed is a great way to calm the body and mind, and a great indicator to your body that you're ready for sleep. S tudies have shown that moving from a hot bathroom to a cool bedroom reduces your core body temperature, which is a natural cue for our brain to switch off and prepare for sleep.

5. ‘I sleep with mouth tape and ear plugs, so I get all my sleep stuff lined up’ - Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is religiously dedicated to perfecting her sleep routine. Gwyneth Paltrow is all about ‘clean sleeping’ which basically means, lying on a comfortable mattress (her $60,000 worth Avocado mattress made headlines) getting a good 8 to 10 hours of quality sleep, no technology in the bedroom and avoiding sugary snacks before bedtime.

In a recent conversation with New Beauty , the star mentioned that her husband finds this one thing she does before bed to be the 'strangest nighttime habit.' “I sleep with mouth tape and earplugs, so I get all my sleep stuff lined up,” she said. While mouth taping did not work for our team and is not something we recommend, we definitely do agree with Paltrow on her ‘clean sleeping’ steps which can help your snooze well.

6. 'It’s my skin care routine. It gets me into the mood of calming down' - Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria actress has said on one more than one occasion that she can function quite well with just two hours of sleep, and while she doesn't have an elaborate bedtime routine the one thing that she does without fail is her skin care routine. Sweeney described the effect of her routine as "kind of like erasing the whole day," in an interview with Nylon.

While skin care itself is unlikely to impact your ability to fall asleep or your quality of sleep, if it's a ritual you consistently do every night before bed you'll be signalling to your body that it's time to wind down. The therapeutic benefits of 'erasing the day' can be fantastic for nighttime anxiety, clearing the mind ready for a relaxing sleep.

7. ‘I like to concentrate on post-sleep’ - Nick Littlehales

This international sleep coach is widely known to have helped sports stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham sleep better for improved performance on the field. In one of his YouTube channel Sport Sleep Coach videos , Littlehales talks about focusing more on your post-sleep routine.

“What I like to concentrate on is post-sleep — what you do from the point of wake when your brain is in control. You need to get exposed to strong daylight or any kind of light to make sure you’re producing serotonin,” he says.

We agree. Natural light is essential for good sleep at night. Doing this after you wake up will set you up for the rest of your day. Over time this regulates your sleep cycle to be active in response to light and release melatonin when it gets dark, closer to bedtime.

Our top tips for an effective bedtime routine

Have a screen-free hour

We understand that it’s tempting to scroll through your phone, especially at the end of a long day. However, the blue light from your phone or tablet will prevent melatonin release which can delay falling asleep.

A good way to tackle this is to pick a time to stop using all technology (for example setting your sleep mode reminder on Instagram) half an hour to an hour before bed, preparing to wind down for the night.

Have a warm bath or shower

Your body’s core temperature drops naturally before bed. This is a natural process to aid sleep onset and taking a warm bath or shower can quicken this process, as we mentioned earlier.

We'd suggest opting for a bath for more relaxation. Add in epsom salts, light a candle and pick up a book This will help you feel less stressed and relaxed, preparing your mind and body for a well rested night’s sleep.

Create a clean, calm and comfortable environment

Making sure you have a relaxed and decluttered bedroom is crucial for a well-rested night’s sleep. This involves sleeping on a mattress that supports your body. Pair this with the best pillow for your sleeping position and you can stop tossing and turning before you fall asleep.