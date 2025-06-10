Forget running — NASA says ‘rebounding’ is more effective than a 30-minute run, here’s how to do it

If you’re looking to boost your cardiovascular fitness, strengthen your bones and joints, and boost your mood, you might think lacing up a set of the best running shoes and heading out the door is the solution. But what if running just isn’t for you? I’ve got good news — according to NASA, rebounding is more effective.

Rebounding, or bouncing on a mini trampoline, is a low-impact workout that soared in popularity in the 1980s. At the same time, NASA did a study that found just 10 minutes of rebounding could be 68% more effective than a 30-minute run.

Eight participants, aged between 19 and 26, walked and ran on a treadmill at four speeds, and jumped on a trampoline at four heights. Researchers looked at oxygen uptake, acceleration levels, and heart rate.

The results found that trampolining put a lot less pressure on the participants’ bodies than the treadmill. What’s more, “the external work output at equivalent levels of oxygen uptake were significantly greater while trampolining than running.” Notably, “the greatest difference was about 68%.” Rebounding made the participant’s joints and muscles work harder than running did, even though their hearts and lungs were working at the same levels.

The rate of oxygen consumption was also found to be twice as efficient when rebounding than treadmill running, plus recovery times were quicker. While there’s drawbacks to the research (it was conducted exclusively on men and the sample size is small), this high-intensity, low-impact form of cardio might be one to consider if you’re looking for a new challenge.

What are the benefits of rebounding?

While running primarily engages the muscles in the lower body, rebounding is a full-body workout. Your legs work hard when bouncing, as does your core, which has to stabilize your body. As you jump, you’re working on your balance and coordination, as well as burning calories. If losing weight is your goal, you’ll need to ensure you’re in a calorie deficit — burning more calories than you consume. The best way to keep an eye on your calorie burn is to strap one of the best fitness trackers to your wrist.

Rebounding is great for building cardio endurance, as your heart rate will skyrocket as you jump. It’s also a fun workout — there’s a reason why toddlers love bouncing on a trampoline. If you’re bored of pounding the sidewalks on your run, why not try bouncing?

How to get started

Looking to try rebounding? All you’ll need is a mini trampoline and enough space around you to ensure you’re safe. Start by building up your time bouncing, and then add more dynamic moves like butt kicks, jogging, star jumps and tucks.

As a reminder, if you’re a complete beginner or you’re recovering from an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to check with a personal trainer before trying a new exercise regimen.