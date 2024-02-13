Linenspa's best cheap mattress drops to just $216 for a Cal King — why I'd buy it

As a mattress writer, this month I've been hunting down the best sales for Presidents' Day. During my search, I've found one of the cheapest mattresses in America just got even cheaper. You can now get 20% off the Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress at Linenspa , with a queen size reduced to $199.99 (was $249.99).

Linenspa is known for producing some of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers on a tight budget, and I recommend this bed for guest rooms and lightweight stomach sleepers, as well as growing children. While this bed is great value for money, be aware that the sleep trial only lasts 30 nights from delivery, which may not be enough time to figure out whether this bed is for you.

That being said, you still get a 10-year warranty and free shipping and returns. I think this is one of the cheapest Presidents' Day mattress deals this year, and I suggest taking advantage of it while you can as we can't be sure how long it will be around.

8" Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress by Linenspa

Was: from $129.99

Now: from $103.99

Saving: up to $54 at Linenspa Summary: The Linenspa Memory Foam mattress earned a place on our best cheap mattress guide thanks to its affordable price tag and good support. The 8" bed is ideally suited for guest rooms, lightweight stomach sleepers, and growing children. It's also one of the best hybrid mattresses for those on a tight budget and has a nice amount of bounce and airflow. When testing it for our full Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review, we found it keeps the spine aligned and supported. Couples should be aware, though, that the motion isolation isn't the best and it may not supportive enough for heavyweight sleepers. Benefits: Free shipping | 30-night trial | 10-year warranty Price History: While this is one of the cheapest mattresses around, the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid is rarely ever on sale. The last sale we saw was during Cyber Monday, when 15% was knocked off the mattress. We can't guarantee that this offer will stick around for long, so I highly recommend you take advantage of this deal if you're in the market for a budget hybrid.

Are hybrid mattresses better?

Hybrid mattresses combine the contouring comfort of memory foam with the breathable support of springs, so they're often seen as beds that suit all sleep needs. Hybrids are perfect for heavyweight, stomach and back sleepers, as the spring tier supports the hips and lower lumbar region, while their bouncy, responsive surfaces are great for combination sleepers. They're also great for hot sleepers as their coils or springs layer encourages airflow for a cooler sleep.

However, some sleepers, such as those who sleep on their side or have a lightweight body, may prefer the sink-in softness of a memory foam bed and find that hybrids are too firm. Couples may also find hybrids too noisy as the springs can wear out and start creaking over time, so their best best is a memory foam bed which is offers good motion isolation.