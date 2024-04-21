You don't need the gym to build a stronger core — use this 10-minute abs workout instead

Time for a quick core blast? We've got you covered with a routine that only takes 10 minutes to complete. If you want to add some of the best adjustable dumbbells into this routine, the option is there but not essential.

Often the terms 'abs' and 'core' are used interchangeably, when in fact they actually refer to different muscle groups and functions. The abs, or rectus abdominis, are the superficial muscles that form the 'six-pack' appearance on the front of the stomach. Meanwhile, the core accounts for a broader group of muscles, including the transverse abdominis, obliques, erector spinae, and deep stabilizing muscles, which work together to provide stability and support for the spine and pelvis.

It's important to train both the abs and core to see better results. So without further ado, let's take a look at what this 10 minute core blasting routine entails.

What is the 10 minute core workout?

The workout comes from fitness trainer Britany Williams and it requires you to complete seven different exercises. You will spend 30 seconds on each exercise; this will translate to 30 seconds on each side for the first exercise. The aim is to complete two rounds of the routine and allow yourself 60 seconds rest in-between.

Take a look at Williams' demonstrations below and be sure to take not on her form. Having good form in a core workout will help to enhance your results and prevent injury from occurring.

Your core muscles are responsible for providing stability to your body. So, when you strengthen these muscles you can help to improve your posture, reduce the risk of lower back pain and enhance your functional movement abilities. But if you suffer from back pain already or are recovering from an injury, speak to a professional trainer or physio first to ensure it is safe for you to do.

Building a strong core using the exercises above can also improve athletic performance by enhancing power transfer and coordination between the upper and lower body, leading to better agility, speed, and endurance. Plus, the stronger your core is the more likely you are to start developing a more defined midsection.

However, it's important to note that building visible abs requires more than just completing one ab workout every now and again. While core exercises are essential for strengthening the muscles in the midsection, it takes various other factors to see visible results such as genetics, body composition, and nutrition.

If you aren't feeling or noticing any results, you might need to look into reducing your overall body fat, or perhaps pick up some weights and include some strength training in your workout routine to help boost progress with muscle definition.

But first, are you ready to give this 10-minute workout a whirl and see how you go?