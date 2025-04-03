Want stronger abs? Try this 10-minute bodyweight ab workout you can do at home

Your abdominal muscles do far more than contribute to a toned physique. Your abs play a crucial role in stability, posture, and overall movement. Therefore it’s a wise idea to strengthen and condition them so they’re up to the task at hand.

Of course, rolling out a yoga mat and cracking out some crunches can help you train your abs. The same goes for completing some sit-ups . But if you’re looking for some variety, guidance, and time efficiency, your best bet is this 10-minute ab workout from certified personal trainer and nutrition coach Jenna Collins .

Using just her body weight, Collins has shared a daily ab workout you can complete from just about anywhere. So whether you complete this shortly after rolling out of bed, during your lunch break, or after work, you’re bound to feel the benefits of doing so.

Watch how to complete the workout

10 MIN DAILY ABS WORKOUT AT HOME | Exercises for Belly Fat & Tight Waist - YouTube Watch On

Collins has devised this ab workout into intervals, with 40 seconds of work, followed by 15 seconds of rest. During the rest period, Collins demonstrates what move is coming up next and how to do it.

As you might have already guessed, the workout includes fiery ab exercises like crunches and planks along with some brilliant plank variations , like a plank with a knee drive and a side plank with hip lifts. There are also dead bugs , seated leg raises and a reverse crunch to get stuck into.

The idea is to complete this 10-minute workout daily, as Collins says this workout won’t just condition your abdominals, it will hit your whole core. “This intense ab workout works all areas of your abdomen and will help you build a bulletproof core,” Collins explains. .

When we talk about your abs it’s often the shorthand given for your abdominal muscles, like your rectus abdominis (otherwise known as your six-pack muscles), external and internal obliques and the transverse abdominis—and these are just some of the muscles that make up your core.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is why Collins says when you are trying to build a stronger core, you must perform exercises that target your upper and lower abs as well as your obliques.”

What are the benefits of building your abs?

“Building stronger abs enhances overall core stability, which improves posture, balance, and movement efficiency,” says Louis Chandler, certified personal trainer and head trainer at the Alo Wellness Club . “A well-developed core reduces strain on the lower back, lowering the risk of pain and injury, especially during physical activity or everyday tasks.”

According to Chandler, strong abdominal muscles also contribute to better athletic performance by allowing for more powerful and controlled movements—no matter whether you’re lifting weights, running , or practicing yoga.

“The abs, particularly the rectus abdominis, obliques, and transverse abdominis, work together to support the spine, facilitate rotation and flexion, and help with balance and coordination,” Chandler adds.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What are the benefits of building a stronger core?

Your core refers to the collective group of muscles, including the abs, that are around your torso, like your erector spinae, pelvic floor muscles, and multifidus, which all work to support the spine.

“Getting stronger in the midline/core will naturally help someone move with more control,” Chandler explains. “Moving with more control and efficiency can result in faster, safer progression in strength training , aiding in hypertrophy .”

Chandler says that a well-conditioned core can also contribute to longevity, ensuring the body is moving as it is meant to, with proper alignment and posture, and less stress on the joints. “Not only will the gains be felt in the gym, but in functional movement patterns that aid in everyday life, contributing to overall health, wellness, and longevity,” the expert adds.