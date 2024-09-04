You don’t need weights to build stronger arms, just this personal trainer’s 4-move bodyweight workout

Lifting weights can be a great way to build upper body muscle, but it’s not the only way. If you’re traveling, tight on time, or don’t have access to dumbbells, this personal trainer’s four-move workout can work your core and build stronger arms, no equipment-required.

If you have one to hand, it can help to roll out one of the best yoga mats as you’ll be spending some time on the floor, and a mat can improve your grip and make the experience more comfortable, but it’s not essential to get started.

The routine, developed by personal trainer Kerri Verna, is designed to work your whole upper body but particularly targets your triceps, the three-headed muscle that run along the underside of your upper arm which helps stabilize your shoulders and move your forearm.

According to Verna, the reason she programmed this routine was because she “[loves] body weight-only exercises because of how versatile they are. Anytime, anywhere! It is exercises like these that help [her] continue to have a strong yoga practice and strong arms.”

There are only four moves you need to get started, but if you’re new to any of these exercises or could use a refresher, Verna demonstrates each one so you can practice your technique and perfect your form to get the most from your workout and avoid injury.

Watch Kerrie Verna’s four-move bodyweight workout

The exercises in the routine are dolphin push-ups, triceps push pull overs, diamond push-ups, and triceps dips, so there’s a good mix of workout staples alongside a few push-up variations to keep things interesting and work different muscles than the standard push-up.

But these variations are effective as the push-up is a compound exercise that targets muscles all over your body. So adjusting the placement of your hands changes the muscles you work in your arms, but you also get the benefits of the classic move, like a stronger core.

Your core, a section of mid-body muscle around your stomach, is responsible for your balance, stability, and posture which are crucial in each of Verna’s exercises, as you need to keep good form to target the correct muscles around your arms.

So if you’re finding a specific move hard to do with perfect technique, Verna also offers a modification for each exercise to adjust the intensity. If you’re new to strength training or coming back after a break, these modifications are a great place to start.

Then as you get stronger over time, you can switch to the standard form. This is known as progressive overload training, where you continually challenge your muscles to encourage growth. And if you start to find these bodyweight moves too easy, you can make adjustments.

You could look to add a set of resistance bands into the mix, switching to resistance band push-ups. Or if you have a pair of adjustable dumbbells, you may want to give this dumbbell triceps workout a go instead or alternate it with Verna’s routine.