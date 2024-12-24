Strengthen your core and improve your posture in just 10 moves with this 10-minute bodyweight ab workout

If you're bored of crunches and sit-ups, but still want all the benefits of a stronger core, like increased stability, better balance, and improved posture, you do have options, like this more varied 10-minute core-strengthening workout.

You don't need any equipment to get started, although I'd recommend rolling out one of the best yoga mats to improve your underfoot grip and comfort while doing floor-based exercises. However, so long as you have a bit of space to stretch out and 10 minutes to spare, you're good to go.

The session, developed by personal trainers Juice & Toya, is mostly based on the ground — which is handy, as you can have a quick lay down after the session is over to recover and give your mid-section muscles a bit of a break before getting on with your day.

The exercise packs all 10 moves into a 10-minute routine; you'll do each exercise for 40 seconds, take a 20-second rest, then start the next exercise. To get the most from your time on the mat, you'll want to give your all for the 40 seconds, but also do each move with proper form, following the duo's demonstrations.

Watch Juice & Toya's 10-minute ab workout

10 Minute Abs For Beginners [Daily Core Strength Workout] - YouTube Watch On

If this all sounds a lot like a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout, that's because it is. It's a similar technique, known as high-intensity resistance training (HIRT), where the focus is on muscle-building exercises in place of primarily cardio-based activities.

But because you keep the intensity high and rests to a minimum, you get a combination of HIRT and HIIT effects, with a sustained, elevated heart rate, that means you burn more energy than during a steady-paced routine and boost your metabolism — the amount of energy you burn throughout the day.

This is the HIRT is the style of training I prefer as well. When I have other things going on throughout the day, it's hard to find time to do an hour-long workout. So I often pick up my set of adjustable dumbbells and push through a 20-30-minute session instead.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, 10 minutes each day won't produce immediate effects, but if you add this into your schedule consistently, you'll begin to see results. And because it's a quick workout, you can do it when you're short on time, traveling, or at the end of a longer resistance or cardio session.

Whichever you choose, strengthening your core with routines like this can help boost your performance during your training, and have noticeable impacts on your daily life. Your core, a section of mid-body muscle, helps connect your upper and lower body, and is responsible for balance and stability too.

People often use abs and core interchangeably, but there are some differences. Your abs, including the rectus abdominis six-pack abs muscle, form part of your core, a much larger set of interconnecting muscles around your stomach.

So while some people train for six-pack abs, there are plenty of practical reasons to strengthen this area too. And if you want increase the intensity of your mid-section sessions, consider adding in some of the best ab exercises with dumbbells as well.