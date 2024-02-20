You don’t need the gym to build full-body muscle, just this 30-minute dumbbell workout

If you’re tight on time and can’t make it to the gym or find space for an extended workout, all’s not lost. You can still hit your fitness goals, work your muscles, and raise your heart rate with this high-intensity, full-body dumbbell workout, and all you need is 30 minutes to get results.

You can use fixed-weight dumbbells, but if you plan to work out at home regularly, it’s worth investing in a set of the best adjustable dumbbells. These combine several weights, making them easier to store, and you can quickly adjust the load as you get stronger.

These adjustable weights are also particularly useful in this 30-minute drop set routine, where the aim is to lift heavy for 25 seconds, take five seconds to reduce the weight, and then exercise for another 25 seconds. That’s the core of fitness duo Juice & Toya’s effective full-body workout. Of course, you can get a similar effect with two pairs of fixed-load weights.

There are 12 multi-muscle exercises, including dumbbell squats, rows, and presses. Between moves, you get 15 seconds to catch your breath before starting on the next exercise. At the end of the set, you have a slightly longer 30-second break to compose yourself before repeating the circuit.

Whether you’re just getting into strength training or have been lifting for a while, it’s worth following the duo’s demonstrations to practice your technique and improve your form to get the most from the session. And, for reference, Juice uses a set of 25 lb dumbbells, and Toya trains with a 15 lb pair and a lighter 10 lb set.

Watch Juice & Toya’s full-body dumbbell workout

Part of the reason this routine is so effective is the training style. The duo uses a format known as high-intensity resistance training (HIRT), where you work intensely for short periods with minimal rest. This works your muscles hard and helps increase your heart rate, so you burn more energy than during an equivalent steady-paced routine.

But by keeping the breaks short, you sustain this high heart rate, which helps boost your metabolism (the amount of energy you burn throughout the day) for a muscle-building, fat-burning workout you can do with little equipment in just 30 minutes, making it a perfect option for when you’re short on time or can’t make it to the gym.

However, it’s also effective thanks to the choice of exercises. The routine includes several multi-muscle compound exercises — moves designed to work several muscles simultaneously, making them more efficient than single-muscle isolation exercises like biceps curls. That’s how you’re able to get a full-body workout in just 12 moves.

Plus, it’s a good routine whether you’re new to resistance training or are an experienced lifter, as the intensity depends on the load you’re using. Although the aim is to train with a heavy weight, this will vary depending on your body, so the only requirement is to choose a load that’ll challenge your muscles to get through a set but won’t affect your form.

And then as you get stronger, you can increase the starting weight in line with progressive overload training. But the following day, you’ll likely feel the effects of delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS) from the tiny tears in your muscle fibers. You can help promote your body’s recovery by getting enough rest, sleeping well, and getting enough protein in your diet.