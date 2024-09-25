Strava just released a new feature and it’s available to all users — 5 things you can now change with Quick Edit

Did you know that personalized activity titles on Strava are four times more likely to receive kudos compared to generic labels like “Morning Run” or “Evening Ride”? Now, Strava’s new Quick Edit feature lets you make these changes as soon as you open the Strava app after an activity uploads.

The best part? Quick Edit is available to all Strava users, not just paying subscribers. This means everyone can easily adjust their privacy settings, customize activity titles, and even hide specific workout details with just a few taps. Whether you’re chasing kudos or just want more control over what you share, the Quick Edits feature will come in handy for everyone at some point in their activity logging journey.

If you’ve been considering upgrading to Strava Premium (which we currently rate as one of our best running apps) and have other Strava users in your circle then you might like to consider the Family Plan membership option launching this year. But for now, let's take a look at what Quick Edit means for your Strava experience.

What is Quick Edit?

(Image credit: Strava)

Strava’s Quick Edit streamlines how you manage and share your activities. You can now tweak your settings immediately after your workout syncs, whether you're looking to hide details or show off your workout. Here are five ways you can use Quick Edit to fine-tune your activities:

Audience settings: Decide who can see your workout details. Want to keep that low-effort run home from the gym private? Choose whether your activity is visible only to you, your followers, or everyone.

Decide who can see your workout details. Want to keep that low-effort run home from the gym private? Choose whether your activity is visible only to you, your followers, or everyone. Hide details: You can now conceal specific data, such as start times, pace (for runs), power (for rides), calories burned, and even your heart rate.

You can now conceal specific data, such as start times, pace (for runs), power (for rides), calories burned, and even your heart rate. Activity Title: Give your workouts a personal touch with custom titles. Not only does this increase your chances of getting kudos, but it also makes finding and revisiting activities easier later.

Give your workouts a personal touch with custom titles. Not only does this increase your chances of getting kudos, but it also makes finding and revisiting activities easier later. Map visibility : Don’t want everyone to know your exact route? You can hide your map or only show parts of it and add an extra layer of privacy.

: Don’t want everyone to know your exact route? You can hide your map or only show parts of it and add an extra layer of privacy. Photos and videos: Share your workout photos as soon as your activity syncs to Strava, so your followers can see your sweaty smile or scenic route right away.



How can I access Quick Edits?

Quick Edit is available as soon as you open the app and the activity syncs to Strava. The app will bring up a Quick Edit screen and from here you can make instant changes to your workout details. If you don’t make any adjustments, your default settings will automatically apply.

For those looking for even more customization, Advanced Edit is just a click away on the same Quick Edit screen. Here, you can log the gear you were wearing, add private notes, adjust sport types, specify workout types and tailor the map style to your liking.

