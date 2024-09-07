Short on time? Build core muscle and tone your stomach with this no-equipment ab workout

Finding time to work out when you lead a busy life can be tricky, but core workouts don’t need to be long to deliver results. Strengthening your abs can enhance not only your performance in other activities like running or lifting but also your posture, confidence, and overall fitness. What better way to train your core this week than to give this six-move ab routine a go?

One thing you might need, though, is one of the best yoga mats to cushion your back and joints during this floor-based routine. If you're wondering who made this workout for your core, it's all thanks to renowned online trainer Kayla Itsines. You'll find Itsines' demonstrations of each exercise below, and we encourage everyone to take note, as good form is key to getting better results.

The aim is to perform 12 reps per exercise, and for the ultimate burn at the end, you will complete 20 reps of the last move before repeating the full circuit again, three times over.

Watch Kayla Itsines' 6-move core workout

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) A photo posted by on

While adding equipment like one of the best kettlebells or dumbbells can certainly intensify an ab workout, they aren’t the only key to building core strength and toning your stomach. Bodyweight exercises, when done with proper form and under the right conditions, can be just as effective. So if you don't have a gym membership or own your own workout equipment at home, you can still train your core with a workout like this one from Itsines.

When it comes to exercising the core, it's important to recognize the difference between training the abs and the core. Ab exercises focus on the muscles at the front of your torso, core exercises strengthen the entire midsection, including your back and sides. Strengthening both of these areas can enhance muscles definition, improve balance and prevent injury.

Although building a chiseled set of abs is highly sought after by many, building a stronger core doesn’t just help you achieve defined abs. It’s also essential for maintaining good posture. With stronger support around your spine, you can reduce the risk of back pain and improve your overall movement. Whether you're sitting at a desk all day or lifting heavy groceries out the car, a strong core can hold your body better and help you move more efficiently.

As for frequency, training your core two to three times a week is a good place to start, without overworking your muscles. Fitting core exercises into a well-rounded fitness routine can be as simple as adding them to the end of a cardio or strength session.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors