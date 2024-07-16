Prime Day Shokz headphone deals — these are the best deals on my favorite bone conduction headphones

Shokz headphones are a favorite among runners, cyclists and swimmers for their Open-ear Technology that allows you to listen to music and podcasts while being aware of your surroundings. But anyone can enjoy the benefit of bone-conduction headphones and thanks to today's Prime Day deals you can buy them for less.

Prime Members are spoilt for choice when it comes to accessing a Shokz headphone deal, with many of the brand's top-selling products marked down in price. For example, number one in our list of the best bone conduction headphones, the Shokz OpenRun Pro can be picked up for just $124, that's a $55 saving.

But the deals don't end there, below you'll be able to see the impressive discounts that have been applied to the Shokz OpenRun, OpenSwim, OpenMove and more.

Just note, this exciting sale event will only be accessible to Prime Members - you will still be able to access it even if you only sign up today - and the event officially ends at midnight tomorrow, July 17th.

Best Prime Day Shokz deals

Shokz OpenMove: was $79 now $54 @ Amazon

Keep fit and stay aware of your surroundings as you move to your favorite beats with this epic 31% discount. Best suited to lower-impact activities such as walking , jogging and training at the gym, you can enjoy up to six hours of music, podcasts and calls with OpenMove's.



Shokz OpenRun: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Stay safe, entertained and motivated on your runs with the Shokz bone conduction running headphones and enjoy the 31% discount while you're at it. Featuring an IP67 waterproof rating, the OpenRun's are both rain and sweat-proof. They aren't suitable for swimming but you'll find a great deal on Shokz' OpenSwim headphones just below.



Shokz OpenSwim: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

Enjoy eight hours of music in or out of the pool with the OpenSwim headphones. They boast an IP68 waterproof rating and can be submerged two meters deep in water for up two hours. With a touch of a button you can play, skip pause and jump back a trip as you finish your laps. Save $30 in the Prime Day sale!

Shokz OpenFit: was $179 now $124 @ Amazon

The Shokz OpenFit's are independent headphones that stay put on your head via ear hooks. So if you don't like the idea of having a wire looping around the back of your head and prefer the more traditional earphone style, the OpenFit's will allow you to workout while being able to hear both your music and your surroundings. Snag a pair now and save $55!

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179 now $124 @ Amazon

I am a big fan of the Shokz OpenRun Pro after wearing them during a marathon earlier this year. The bone conduction technology provided an impressive level of sound quality meanwhile I could soak in the cheers from the race spectators. They can last 10 hours but if you don't have time for a full charge you can give them a quick 5-min charge and enjoy 1.5 hours of battery life.

