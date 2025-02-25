Peloton adds kettlebell classes to its strength training — everything you need to know

Peloton has just added kettlebell classes to its apps, giving you a new way to mix up your strength training. The first four classes are available now, with fresh workouts dropping every week.

These sessions blend traditional strength moves with explosive kettlebell techniques and cater to different fitness levels. Whether you're already training with the best kettlebells or just getting started, here’s a breakdown of the four class types:

Kettlebell Basics: A beginner-friendly option, breaking down the fundamentals of kettlebell movements to build a strong foundation for progress.

Kettlebell Strength: This class is mostly focused on strength training, with 80% heavy lifts. The other 20% includes fast, explosive movements factored into transitions between exercises.

Kettlebell Conditioning: Here, the mix is 60% ballistic moves combined with 40% bodyweight and high-rep strength exercises. This style is designed to improve cardiovascular health and functional mobility.

Kettlebell Strength & Conditioning: This hybrid training style combines strength and conditioning in a balanced 50/50 split.

How to access Peloton's kettlebell classes

Peloton's new kettlebell classes are available on both the Peloton App and the Strength+ App, but where you can access them depends on your location.

In the U.S., you’ll find the same kettlebell classes on the Peloton App. Plus, they're available on the Strength+ App, which also offers an exclusive two-week kettlebell program, led by former D1 football player and NASM Certified Personal Trainer Dre Mayes, alongside Peloton instructor Jess Sims.

In the U.K. and globally, kettlebell classes are available on the Peloton App with four classes to start and new ones added weekly.

While Peloton did once have a free version of its app, it discontinued this in April 2024. So, if you want to use the kettlebell workouts, you will need to sign up for a membership, but that's not as straightforward as it sounds.

If you're ready to download one of Peloton's apps, the situation has got a little complicated. For those with a machine (like the Peloton Bike or Peloton Tread), you'll need the All Access subscription level, setting you back $44/£39 per month.

All Access means you can use the smartphone-based Peloton App for free. This also applies to the App+ membership ($24/£24 per month), which gives you access to Peloton's classes, just not on their equipment.

But, if you don't already subscribe and want to start these new kettlebell sessions, you need the Peloton One membership, which gives you basic access to the Peloton App (but only three instructor-led classes) for $12.99/£12.99.

Or (and, yes, we're getting worn out with all the options, too), if you're in the U.S. and you're only interested in building muscle and not the brand's cardio sessions, you can sign up to the Strength+ app for $9.99 a month and start the new kettlebell workouts.