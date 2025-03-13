Orbea's new e-bike is designed to tackle both road and gravel — and you can build your own

Orbea Denna e-bike just launched for road and gravel riders

the Orbea Denna on a gravel track
(Image credit: Orbea)

Bikers who want to go both on and offroad will often need two bikes to handle the different conditions. However, Orbea's new Denna e-bike is geared up to conquer both road and gravel.

The Denna is powered by Orbea's RS Gen2 RC motor, which offers up to 85Nm of torque. Riders can choose from two unique modes: Gravel for smoother roads and Gravel+ for rougher, more challenging paths.

With a 420Wh battery, the Denna offers a great range for long rides. But, if you're looking for even more distance, the 210Wh Range Extender is available. It's small in size and weighs around 2 pounds to provide extra power without weighing you down. Perfect for those epic gravel rides or road routes that end up taking you more off-piste than anticipated.

a man riding the Orbea Denna on gravel in a mountainous location

(Image credit: Orbea)

As I discovered when testing Orbea’s Diem e-bike last year, the Denna also pairs with Garmin devices. If you own one of the best Garmin watches you can track real-time battery and motor information about the bike directly from your wrist.

For those who prefer something more integrated, the bike also offers the Shimano EN600 display for on-the-fly monitoring of assistance profiles.

The Denna comes in various models, catering to different needs and budgets. The entry-level M30 starts at $5,599/£5199, while the higher-end M10i and M11e models, priced at $9,999/£8999, offer upgraded motor power, battery capacity, and other premium features.

When ordering the bike, you can choose everything from components to frame colors and finishes to make sure your bike reflects your style and meets your specific riding needs.

We haven't had a chance to test the Orbea Denna yet, but if you're considering a versatile bike, you can check out our guide to the best electric bikes to see what's hot on the market right now.

Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Senior Fitness Writer

Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.

Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.

When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.

