Orbea's new e-bike is designed to tackle both road and gravel — and you can build your own
Orbea Denna e-bike just launched for road and gravel riders
Bikers who want to go both on and offroad will often need two bikes to handle the different conditions. However, Orbea's new Denna e-bike is geared up to conquer both road and gravel.
The Denna is powered by Orbea's RS Gen2 RC motor, which offers up to 85Nm of torque. Riders can choose from two unique modes: Gravel for smoother roads and Gravel+ for rougher, more challenging paths.
With a 420Wh battery, the Denna offers a great range for long rides. But, if you're looking for even more distance, the 210Wh Range Extender is available. It's small in size and weighs around 2 pounds to provide extra power without weighing you down. Perfect for those epic gravel rides or road routes that end up taking you more off-piste than anticipated.
As I discovered when testing Orbea’s Diem e-bike last year, the Denna also pairs with Garmin devices. If you own one of the best Garmin watches you can track real-time battery and motor information about the bike directly from your wrist.
For those who prefer something more integrated, the bike also offers the Shimano EN600 display for on-the-fly monitoring of assistance profiles.
The Denna comes in various models, catering to different needs and budgets. The entry-level M30 starts at $5,599/£5199, while the higher-end M10i and M11e models, priced at $9,999/£8999, offer upgraded motor power, battery capacity, and other premium features.
When ordering the bike, you can choose everything from components to frame colors and finishes to make sure your bike reflects your style and meets your specific riding needs.
We haven't had a chance to test the Orbea Denna yet, but if you're considering a versatile bike, you can check out our guide to the best electric bikes to see what's hot on the market right now.
