One of my favorite golf apparel brands is having a huge holiday sale — 7 top deals I recommend
If you like golf clothing, hats and accessories, you'll love these deals
I'm an unapologetic Swing Juice fan. The golf apparel company offers gear that complements my style — a lot of its stuff is busy and obnoxious, kind of like me.
What makes Swing Juice excellent is the quality of the materials used and the comfort of their clothing. As I write this article, I'm wearing a Swing Juice polo and hoodie, and both feel great. I wore a Swing Juice hat last night for a Christmas party. I'm not just blowing smoke when I say it's one of my favorite golf apparel brands — it really is.
Even more incredible, Swing Juice makes a lot of nice off-the-course gear, such as T-shirts and hoodies. This way, you can represent your favorite golf brand whenever you want (though I wear golf stuff on and off the course because I like the look and feel). With everything between 50% and 60% off, there is no better time to fill your closet with fabulous new clothing and take advantage of some of the best golf deals.
Swing Juice hat deals
Since receiving this hat, it has become one of my favorites on and off the course. The slimy logo stands out from the crowd, while the low-key black and gray colorway doesn't draw too much attention. The details on the brim are a nice feature, and the cap's flat shape looks good on my big head.
Swing Juice men's deals
This quarter zip is pure, unfiltered obnoxiousness, and I love it. If you want to stand out from the crowd with your golf clothing, you should get this quarter zip and shine like the sun. People will either shower you with compliments or relentlessly make fun of how bright your outerwear is, but it'll be great either way.
This is one of my favorite polo designs in Swing Juice's catalog. It's busy but not so obnoxious that you'll look ridiculous on the course. And as someone who owns several Swing Juice polos, let me tell you the quality is top-notch (I'm wearing this one as I write this).
This is my favorite hoodie I own right now, period. It's not just my favorite golf hoodie (though I love it for golf), but my favorite overall hooded sweatshirt. It's so ridiculously soft and comfortable, and the design is slick (it goes perfectly with the hat featured above). The discount is great; this one is $71 off for the Holiday Sale.
Swing Juice women's deals
Swing Juice makes some fantastic off-course clothing, and this Birdie t-shirt is my favorite in the women's section. We're all looking for birdies on the course; now you can find them off the course with this stylish shirt at half-price.
I asked my girlfriend (also a golfer) to scroll through Swing Juice's women's polo page and pick which one she wanted, and the Splatter was her choice. I can't say I disagree, as it's a fantastic design with a great colorway. And with 50% off, it's a great deal.
I have this same pattern in the men's hoodie, and it's easily one of my favorite outerwear pieces in my exceedingly large collection. The women's version is a full-zip lightweight jacket, perfect for staying warm on the course without messing up your swing.
