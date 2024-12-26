One of my favorite golf apparel brands is having a huge holiday sale — 7 top deals I recommend

I'm an unapologetic Swing Juice fan. The golf apparel company offers gear that complements my style — a lot of its stuff is busy and obnoxious, kind of like me.

What makes Swing Juice excellent is the quality of the materials used and the comfort of their clothing. As I write this article, I'm wearing a Swing Juice polo and hoodie, and both feel great. I wore a Swing Juice hat last night for a Christmas party. I'm not just blowing smoke when I say it's one of my favorite golf apparel brands — it really is.

Even more incredible, Swing Juice makes a lot of nice off-the-course gear, such as T-shirts and hoodies. This way, you can represent your favorite golf brand whenever you want (though I wear golf stuff on and off the course because I like the look and feel). With everything between 50% and 60% off, there is no better time to fill your closet with fabulous new clothing and take advantage of some of the best golf deals.

Swing Juice hat deals

Swing Juice Slime Unisex Trucker Hat: was $32 now $16 at swingjuice.com Since receiving this hat, it has become one of my favorites on and off the course. The slimy logo stands out from the crowd, while the low-key black and gray colorway doesn't draw too much attention. The details on the brim are a nice feature, and the cap's flat shape looks good on my big head.

Swing Juice men's deals

Swing Juice Multi Checker Men's Quarter Zip: was $98 now $39 at swingjuice.com This quarter zip is pure, unfiltered obnoxiousness, and I love it. If you want to stand out from the crowd with your golf clothing, you should get this quarter zip and shine like the sun. People will either shower you with compliments or relentlessly make fun of how bright your outerwear is, but it'll be great either way.

Swing Juice Smile Face Men's Performance Hoodie: was $118 now $47 at swingjuice.com This is my favorite hoodie I own right now, period. It's not just my favorite golf hoodie (though I love it for golf), but my favorite overall hooded sweatshirt. It's so ridiculously soft and comfortable, and the design is slick (it goes perfectly with the hat featured above). The discount is great; this one is $71 off for the Holiday Sale.

Swing Juice women's deals

Swing Juice Birdie Women's T-Shirt: was $32 now $16 at swingjuice.com Swing Juice makes some fantastic off-course clothing, and this Birdie t-shirt is my favorite in the women's section. We're all looking for birdies on the course; now you can find them off the course with this stylish shirt at half-price.