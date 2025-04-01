I’m a personal trainer — these are the best lower back stretches you can do

According to a 2019 CDC health survey , 39% of adults 18 and over experience back pain. As a certified personal trainer it’s an issue I see daily — nearly every client I meet mentions that improving lower back pain is a big motivation for beginning a workout routine.

Regular exercise can do wonders for reducing that pain and preventing future injury, but you’ll want to make sure you’re addressing mobility and flexibility concerns as well. You can get stronger in all of the right areas, but if you’re tight in the wrong ones, chances are you’ll still experience some nagging lumbar aches.

If your lower back has been a problem spot for a while, roll out your yoga mat and give these lower back stretches a try. If you work long hours at an office, pair these stretches with one of the best office chairs to keep your lower back healthy and happy.

How to do these lower back stretches

All you’ll need for these stretches is a yoga mat, a pillow or towel for cushioning if desired, and a yoga block to assist with correct positioning if needed.

Start by holding each stretch for 15-30 seconds. For supine pelvic tilts and the cat-cow stretch, hold in one position for 10-15 seconds before transitioning to the next position. As your flexibility improves, you can start increasing your time in the stretch for 5-10 increments.

If you’ve just begun a regular exercise regimen, try these exercises three times a week. If you’re more experienced, start incorporating these moves into your everyday mobility routine.

1. Supine pelvic tilt

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and arms by your side.

Engage your core and start with a neutral spine.

Keeping your legs and arms relaxed, gently tuck your tailbone and flatten your lower back into the mat.

Hold in this position.

Slowly return to the starting position.

Continue for 10 repetitions.

2. Cat-cow stretch

Cat - Cow Stretch - YouTube Watch On

Come to all fours on the mat, with your hands aligned under your shoulders and knees aligned under your hips.

Engage your core and start with a neutral spine.

Tuck your tailbone and your chin towards the mat, and arch your mid-back towards the ceiling.

Hold in this position.

Slowly return to the starting position.

Aim the top of your head towards your tailbone, arching your back away from the ceiling.

Hold in this position.

Continue for 10 repetitions.

If you’re in an acute stage of pain, skip the second position of this exercise. Focus on moving back and forth from a neutral spine to the first position of this stretch.

Place a pillow or towel underneath the knees for added cushioning, if needed.

3. Child’s pose stretch

Come to all fours on the mat, with your hands aligned under your shoulders and knees aligned under your hips.

Engage your core and start with a neutral spine.

Shift your hips back to your heels.

Aim your chest and forehead towards the mat.

Crawl your fingers towards the edge of your mat.

Gently tuck your tailbone under to increase the stretch.

Hold in this position for the desired amount of time.

Use a yoga block underneath your hands for comfortable positioning, if needed.

4. Supine spinal twist

Supine Spinal Twist for Spine Mobility - YouTube Watch On

Lie on your back on the mat, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Engage your core and keep a neutral spine.

Open your arms to a “T” position, reaching your fingertips towards the walls to your side.

Slowly lift one knee at a time towards your chest.

Roll to your left side with control, keeping your knees stacked on top of each other.

Aim your chest to the right side of the room, keeping your eyeline focused on your right hand.

Hold in this position for the desired amount of time.

Return to the starting position, with your knees pulled into your chest.

Roll to your right side with control, keeping your knees stacked on top of each other.

Aim your chest to the left side of the room, keeping your eyeline focused on your left hand.

Hold in this position for the desired amount of time.

Use your hands to help lift your knees to the starting position, if needed.

What are the benefits of these back stretches?

These four stretches lengthen muscle fibers in several key muscles like the erector spinae, multifidus, and latissimus dorsi. These are muscles that tend to get tight, especially if you spend most of your days sitting. By improving mobility and flexibility in this area, your body can move more efficiently and with a proper range of motion, reducing inflammation and pain and preventing more serious injury.

