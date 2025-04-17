I suffer from back spasms — here are the 6 stretches I do to get some relief

Unfortunately, pain and injury can be a few downsides of an active lifestyle. A combination of genetics and incomplete cool-downs have led me to some pretty severe back issues over the years, and I often pay the price with debilitating back spasms.

Long-standing conventional wisdom has been to rest completely during pain flare-ups, but several recent studies collected by the British Journal of General Practice show the opposite — too much rest may actually delay recovery from a back injury, and continuing activity can result in a faster return to work and fewer recurrent issues.

Whenever a back spasm pops up, I often turn to these six stretches to alleviate pain. They can even be helpful if you don’t suffer from spasms — if you work long days at a desk, practice these moves and choose one of the best office chairs to keep your lower back in good shape.

What is a back spasm?

A back spasm happens when the muscles in your back contract involuntarily, causing pain, stiffness, and tightness. They can happen as a result of straining certain muscle groups, muscle weakness or deconditioning, faulty movement patterns, poor posture, dehydration, and mental stress.

Back spasms can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks, depending on the severity and cause.

How to do these 6 stretches for back spasms

You’ll need a yoga mat and a chair for these stretches. If you don’t have a yoga mat, a towel on the floor will do.

Move into each stretch slowly and with control. If you’ve never stretched your lower back before, try holding each stretch for 15-30 seconds. If you’re physically active and have a mobility or flexibility routine in place, try holding each stretch for 30-45 seconds.

Keep in mind that not all of these moves stretch the lower back specifically — some target the thighs, hips, and mid-back. It’s a good idea to stretch these muscle groups too, as tightness in surrounding areas can further contribute to the problem.

1. Knee to chest stretch

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Bring your left knee to your chest and elongate your right leg.

Place both hands around your left knee and gently pull it closer to your chest.

Hold for the desired amount of time.

Lower your left foot back onto the mat.

Elongate your left leg and bend your right leg.

Bring your right knee to your chest slowly.

Place both hands around your right knee and gently pull it closer to your chest.

Hold for the desired amount of time.

2. Thread the needle

Come to all fours on the mat, with your hands aligned under your shoulders and knee aligned under your hips.

Reach your right arm underneath you, towards the left side of the room.

Drop your right shoulder to the mat.

Hold the stretch for the desired amount of time.

Return to the starting position.

Reach your left arm underneath you, towards the right side of the room.

Drop your left shoulder to the mat.

Hold the stretch for the desired amount of time.

3. Seated rotations

Sit upright on the edge of a chair with both feet planted on the floor.

Engage your core and keep a neutral spine.

Place both hands on the outside of your left thigh.

Rotate your torso towards the left side of the room.

Hold the stretch for the desired amount of time.

Return to the starting position with control.

Place both hands on the outside of your right thigh.

Rotate your torso towards the right side of the room.

Hold the stretch for the desired amount of time.

4. Figure 4 stretch

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Cross your left leg over your right, resting your left ankle slightly below your right knee.

Pick your right foot up and bring your right knee towards your chest.

Grab behind your right thigh and gently pull your right knee closer to you.

Hold the stretch for the desired amount of time.

Lower your right foot to the mat with control.

Cross your right leg over your left, resting your right ankle slightly below your left knee.

Pick up your left foot and bring your left knee towards your chest.

Grab behind your left thigh and gently pull your left knee closer to you.

Hold the stretch for the desired amount of time.

5. Crossed leg forward stretch

Sit upright on the mat, directly on top of your tailbone.

Engage your core and keep a neutral spine.

Bring your heels close to your groin and allow your knees to open up towards the floor.

Place your hands on the floor in front of your feet.

Bend forward at the hips and reach your fingertips to the wall in front of you.

Hold the stretch for the desired amount of time.

6. Hamstring stretch

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Bring your right knee to your chest.

Extend your right foot towards the ceiling, elongating your right leg.

Grab behind the back of your right thigh and pull your right knee closer to you.

If your mobility allows, extend your left leg.

Hold the stretch for the desired amount of time.

Bend your right knee to your chest and place the right foot back on the floor.

Bring your left knee to your chest.

Extend your left knee towards the ceiling, elongating your left leg.

Grab the back of your left thigh and pull your left knee closer to you

If your mobility allows, extend your right leg.

Hold the stretch for the desired amount of time.