I drank cucumber water every day for 2 weeks — here’s the results

I’m all for a healthy, natural drink, so I decided to add cucumber water to my daily wellness ritual to see what, if anything, would happen to my body. I’ve always known cucumber water is supposedly good for your health, but honestly, I’ve never really known why, or what the perceived health benefits include.

But if it’s good enough to be served up at some of the best spas and wellness centers in the world, there must be something to it, surely? Curious, I headed to my local store, picked up a cucumber, and sliced some to add to my filtered water using the TikTok-hailed Stanley Quencher.

Here’s what I learned over the two weeks, and why I’m sticking with it.

What are the benefits of cucumber water?

Cucumber has a very high water content and can help hydrate the body and replenish lost fluids. It’s even thought to aid weight loss as a low-calorie tool that makes you feel fuller. Some other reported benefits include aiding digestion, improving focus, and contributing toward glowing, glass-like skin.

Plus, if you struggle to consume enough water throughout the day, then adding some flavor to your water could help, especially if it’s prepped in advance and ready to go.

However, if I was going to take this seriously, I wanted to check with qualified health experts and dig into the existing research before believing some of the bolder claims about drinking cucumber water, like “flushing out toxins” or reducing inflammation and minimizing skin pores. So, I did just that.

“Cucumber water is an excellent way to stay hydrated while also benefiting from its natural antioxidants, such as vitamin C and flavonoids, which help reduce inflammation,” Sonia Khan, senior pharmacist and nutrition expert for Feel Gut, tells me.

“It supports digestion by keeping the gut healthy and preventing constipation…as a low-calorie, sugar-free option, it can also aid in weight management by promoting fullness.

Additionally, the potassium and magnesium found in cucumbers can help regulate blood pressure and support heart health. While the body naturally detoxifies, cucumber water can assist kidney function and encourage toxin removal through urine,” she adds.

Here’s what else I found out.

I really enjoyed it — and improved my water intake

It’s worth noting that I already drink a lot of water. I mean, not as much as my editor, who took on the challenge to drink one gallon of water every day for a month, but I found myself drinking more often when blending it with cucumber, as it was pretty refreshing.

Khan explains that blended cucumber water is a brilliant way to consume as this method retains the cucumber’s skin and pulp, which are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals like vitamin K (great for your bones), potassium (great for muscle function) and antioxidants.

Another effective method is infusing thin slices of cucumber steeped in water for at least a few hours. “This allows nutrients to infuse without fiber loss,” she says. Finally, you can juice, but you might lose some fiber and nutrients in doing so.

Khan recommends blending one whole cucumber with between 500ml to a liter of water and adding other fruits and vegetables, like lemon, mint, or ginger to taste. I found myself seeking out a cool glass of cucumber water far more often than I would usually reach for my Stanley cup.

It made me feel fuller in the morning

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I grew up looking forward to 11 am, when my dad and I would have “elevensies,” meaning a sneaky pre-lunch snack. I’ve always done it, although it tends to be protein-rich these days, rather than a chocolate bar! I tend to get hungry around this time, so it’s a ritual that stuck.

However, I didn’t feel as much of a pull to the fridge when drinking cucumber water in the mornings, which could just be a coincidence, but Khan says there’s something to it.

She explains that drinking cucumber water before meals may aid digestion and promote fullness due to the high water volume and fiber content, while post-workout consumption can support hydration. “In the morning, it helps kickstart hydration and digestion and provides vitamin and mineral intake that can help regulate energy levels throughout the day,” she adds.

I won’t be replacing my morning coffee for the energy boost, but good to know.

My skin looked the same

Now in my thirties, it’s going to take more than cucumber water to keep my skin looking glowing and radiant, but that’s okay; I wasn’t expecting a miracle cure, and to be fair, it’s only been a few weeks, so I’ll report back in a month.

Khan explains cucumber’s silica and antioxidant content can be thanked for contributing to clearer, healthier-looking skin. Plus, we know hydration is key for skin health, so together, they make a potentially powerful concoction. Sadly, it just didn’t do anything for me.

It was super refreshing post-workout

I’ve experimented with drinking salt water every day, adding lemon water to my daily routine, and even sampling apple cider vinegar. But this was by far the most thirst-quenching drink for post-workout, especially as the days slowly get longer and warmer.

We know electrolyte drinks or adding a pinch of salt to water instead can help restore lost electrolytes to the body, and now we know drinking cucumber water is also a simple, healthy, and natural way to rehydrate after a sweaty workout session. Plus, I could have downed gallons of the stuff.

Can you drink cucumber water every day?

Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser, says cucumber water is safe to drink daily as part of a balanced diet, although it shouldn't entirely replace plain water. Hydration can provide “mild detoxification” by supporting kidney function and keeping you on top of waste elimination.

“There is no strict limit on how much cucumber water you should consume,” she says. “But general hydration guidelines recommend roughly 6-8 classes (1.5-2 liters) of fluids per day for most adults. Cucumber water can be included as part of this daily intake.” However, Wylie also advises listening to your body and adjusting as necessary.

“In some individuals, consuming large amounts of cucumber water may cause mild bloating or increased urination due to its diuretic properties.”

How long should you leave cucumbers in water?

The guidelines for how much cucumber to use vary from half to a whole one or even two if you like a strong taste. Add your cucumber to no less than 500ml water. If infusing, slice the cucumbers thinly, add them to water, then stir well and refrigerate for at least four hours.

You can serve it with ice or any additions you like. I kept it simple for this experiment, just adding one cucumber to filtered water and storing in a pitcher, prepped ahead of time to make things easy.

Before making any changes to your diet, remember to always consult your doctor if you have any pre-existing health conditions or concerns. And if you begin to feel unwell while drinking cucumber water, stop immediately.

I drank cucumber water every day — here’s my verdict

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

After two weeks, I can’t see why I wouldn’t stick to this routine. It’s an affordable and simple way to stay on top of hydration while providing my body with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which my dietician has told me to consume more of. It took me no more than 10 minutes to prep, and it tastes delicious, plus staves off the pesky late morning cravings I usually get.

Besides, research, including this study, supports some of the health benefits, like regulating blood pressure and hydration while aiding digestion and supplying vitamins and minerals to the body.

Who knows, maybe it'll even give me the dewy skin of my dreams after 30 days...

Dr. Suzanne Wylie GP and medical advisor for IQ Doctor Dr. Wylie is a medical advisor and qualified general practitioner.

Sonia Khan Senior pharmacist and nutrition expert Sonia Khan is a senior pharmacist and nutrition expert at FeelGut who specializes in gut microbiome testing.