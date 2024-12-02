Hurry! My favorite Columbia down puffer jacket is over $100 off for Cyber Monday
This superbly insulating jacket is on sale right now
We're now seeing many amazing Cyber Monday deals rolling out. As an outdoors lover, I'm especially pumped for the winter apparel discounts, like the Columbia Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket, which also happens to be the coziest down jacket I own.
Right now the Columbia Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket is just $178 for Cyber Monday, which is a hefty $102 off. This outdoor layer uses Columbia's Omni-Heat Arctic technology, which attracts the sun's rays via small black dots on the lining of the jacket. This is meant to mimic the way a polar bear's fur keeps it warm in freezing conditions.
Save $102! This epic deal applies to the women's and men's version of the jacket. When you initially click through on the deal you will see it is discounted to $210 but Columbia is offering an additional 15% off to its members. You can sign up to become a member for free on the Columbia website and this will grant you an extra $102 off this solar caption insulated jacket.
This jacket is incredibly lightweight and packable. It conveniently stuffs into its left-hand pocket, zipping up into a compact pouch that's easy to stash in your bag. Or, if you're like me and enjoy a mid-hike pause to have a laydown and take in the view, it doubles as a surprisingly comfy pillow when packed away.
Columbia's Omni-Heat Arctic technology, combined with 700-fill goose down, makes this jacket impressively insulating while remaining breathable. I’m not a fan of constantly stopping to put on or remove layers, so I love that the Arctic Crest keeps me comfortable without overheating, even during steep climbs.
Plus, it's water-repellent, keeping you dry in light showers, though it’s not designed for prolonged downpours. The jacket also gets bonus points for being stain-resistant, a feature I appreciate in the white version of this jacket. Light-colored clothing and rugged trails don’t always mix, but this one holds up, letting me enjoy my favorite color while keeping the jacket looking fresh.
Jessica grew up in the Scottish countryside, where her love for the outdoors began with wild swimming and mountain climbing. An eager adventurer, she seeks out hikes and climbs wherever she travels. This year, she has tested the latest hiking gear on the cliffs of Dover, the rugged trails of the Calanques in France, and the breathtaking peaks of the Swiss Alps.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.