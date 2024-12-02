Hurry! My favorite Columbia down puffer jacket is over $100 off for Cyber Monday

We're now seeing many amazing Cyber Monday deals rolling out. As an outdoors lover, I'm especially pumped for the winter apparel discounts, like the Columbia Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket, which also happens to be the coziest down jacket I own.



Right now the Columbia Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket is just $178 for Cyber Monday, which is a hefty $102 off. This outdoor layer uses Columbia's Omni-Heat Arctic technology, which attracts the sun's rays via small black dots on the lining of the jacket. This is meant to mimic the way a polar bear's fur keeps it warm in freezing conditions.

This jacket is incredibly lightweight and packable. It conveniently stuffs into its left-hand pocket, zipping up into a compact pouch that's easy to stash in your bag. Or, if you're like me and enjoy a mid-hike pause to have a laydown and take in the view, it doubles as a surprisingly comfy pillow when packed away.

Columbia's Omni-Heat Arctic technology, combined with 700-fill goose down, makes this jacket impressively insulating while remaining breathable. I’m not a fan of constantly stopping to put on or remove layers, so I love that the Arctic Crest keeps me comfortable without overheating, even during steep climbs.

Plus, it's water-repellent, keeping you dry in light showers, though it’s not designed for prolonged downpours. The jacket also gets bonus points for being stain-resistant, a feature I appreciate in the white version of this jacket. Light-colored clothing and rugged trails don’t always mix, but this one holds up, letting me enjoy my favorite color while keeping the jacket looking fresh.