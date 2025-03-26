Forget the Reformer —5 pilates exercises you can do with just a resistance band

No reformer? No problem

Since taking my first reformer class just over a year ago, Pilates has become a staple in my workout routine — and for good reason. It’s one of the best workouts for sculpting and strengthening your entire body through slow, controlled movements whilst also increasing your flexibility and improving your posture.

But here’s the catch: as much as I love reformer Pilates, it’s not as accessible as other forms of exercise. Unless you have a Reformer at home (which takes up a lot of space and costs a small fortune), have the time to hit regular classes, and have a hefty budget (because those classes add up fast), you might feel like you’re missing out on the benefits. Not anymore. Enter: the humble resistance band.

We found five challenging moves from Korin Nolan Certified Pilates Instructor, and Founder of The Class Plan that let you replicate reformer-style moves at home — no springs attached!

With just a resistance band, you can enjoy all the benefits of a Pilates class without stepping foot in a studio. These simple, yet effective exercises, will challenge, mobilize, and strengthen your entire body while improving overall body awareness. By leveraging the band’s resistance, these moves mimic the spring-based tension of a reformer, offering a portable and efficient alternative for building strength and flexibility anywhere.

What is the workout?

In the video, Korin swaps out a reformer machine for a resistance band and uses a yoga mat to cushion the floor. She recommends performing each exercise for 12–15 reps and repeating the sequence twice.

If you're new to some (or all) of these moves, don’t worry — as with any workout, the key is to go at your own pace and focus on good form to prevent injury. So, roll out one of the best yoga mats, grab your resistance band, and get moving.

A post shared by @theclassplan

A photo posted by on

You’ll be able to see Korin perform each exercise with perfect form, but here are the five moves you’ll practice during this workout:

  • Leg lifts: this move targets your glutes while improving pelvic stability and core strength, says Korin.
  • Hip lift to leg extension: this works the abductors while also strengthening your shoulders and obliques.
  • Frog press: this is an exercise that focuses on external hip rotation, adductors, and core engagement.
  • Kneeling side bends: these strengthen and lengthen the obliques.
  • Bent-over lateral pull: this exercise improves shoulder stability and core strength.

Korin recommends performing 10–12 reps of each exercise and repeating the sequence twice for a well-rounded, effective session.

Are resistance bands as effective as Reformer Pilates?

Whether you’re practicing Reformer Pilates or Pilates with a resistance band, one huge benefit is building a stronger core. Unlike doing endless crunches, Pilates is a full-body workout that focuses on deep core muscles. A strong core isn’t just about aesthetics — it improves posture, strengthens the spine, and reduces the risk of injury.

Here are some of the benefits of adding a resistance band to your Pilates workouts:

Cost-effective

Resistance bands can mimic many of the Reformer’s benefits without the hefty price tag. They bring the Reformer experience to your living room, and — just like the springs on a reformer bed — you can adjust the intensity of your exercises by wrapping the band around your hands a little tighter. The shorter the band, the greater the resistance, making each move more challenging.

Plus, resistance bands are a compact and versatile addition to your home gym or gym bag, making them perfect for travel, home workouts, or even a quick session at the office.

Increased muscle activation

engagement. Unlike bodyweight exercises alone, where tension can ease at certain points, resistance bands keep muscles activated throughout the entire movement, leading to greater strength and endurance gains over time.

This extra resistance also encourages better muscle control, helping you slow down movements and focus on proper form — key principles in Pilates. Plus, resistance bands introduce an eccentric (lengthening) phase to exercises, meaning your muscles are challenged both when contracting and when returning to the starting position. This not only builds strength but also improves muscle elasticity and control, which is essential for functional movement and injury prevention.

Another bonus? Improved flexibility and mobility. By adding resistance to stretches, bands help you deepen the stretch while keeping muscles engaged, increasing your range of motion and making Pilates even more effective at promoting long, lean muscles.

Core powerhouse

Using a resistance band is an easy yet highly effective way to activate every muscle group, especially your core. It strengthens the rectus abdominis (front superficial ab muscles), transverse abdominis (deep core muscles), obliques (side abs), as well as your hips and back muscles. By mimicking reformer-style movements, Pilates with a resistance band not only helps build strength but also enhances flexibility, making everyday movements smoother and more efficient.

Prevents injuries

Pilates is excellent for correcting muscle imbalances. Whether you're a runner, cyclist, or padel enthusiast, one side of your body is likely stronger than the other. These imbalances can increase your risk of injury, making balanced strength crucial for better movement and long-term performance. Without the support of the Reformer, the resistance band challenges your control, stability, and core strength even more — helping to build a resilient, injury-proof body.

Mental perks

Pilates isn’t just about physical strength — it’s a workout for the mind too. Combining strength and grace, it enhances body awareness and boosts your mood. As founder Joseph Pilates put it, it’s about the "complete coordination of body, mind, and spirit." By focusing on movement and breath, Pilates helps you connect with your body, making it just as much a mental workout as a physical one.

