Forget the gym — you just need 7 minutes to sculpt your abs with this home workout

If you have less than 10 minutes to train, then the best area of the body to target is probably your abs. It only takes a few minutes of action to exhaust the abs effectively, so you can achieve impressive results with regular short workouts, as long as you’re ready to work hard during those quick sessions.

This seven-minute abs workout from fitness trainer Oliver Sjostrom is a short but far from sweet session that targets the upper and lower abs. You don’t need any equipment for the workout aside from one of the best yoga mats, and if you can fit it into your training routine a few times a week your core strength is sure to benefit.

Watch Oliver Sjostrom’s 7-minute abs workout

7 MIN ABS WORKOUT - At Home Sixpack Ab Routine (No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

There are 10 exercises in total in the abs workout, with some of them being the same move done on either side of your body. You do each exercise for 30 seconds, then rest for just 10 seconds before moving onto the next move.

Sjostrom does the workout with you and also demonstrates each upcoming move during the rests, so you know what you’re doing and can change position quickly in the short breaks you have.

With such a short workout it’s important to maximize the time under tension for your abs to get the most out of the session, so working for all 30 seconds with each move is important. If you have to take an extra break during the sets then do so of course, but if possible first try to slow down and keep your abs engaged throughout the whole work period.

The first challenge for most of us will be to get through this whole session without needing an extra break. With every move being focused on the abs and the rest periods being so short, they don’t get a proper break and will be burning for most of the seven minutes. Once you can complete the whole routine without needing a break, then you can try and double it up, or even give this 20-minute abs and obliques workout a go.

If you’re trying to get more defined abs, then short, sharp workouts like this can be effective, but only if you’re also eating a healthy diet and ideally also doing some other longer training sessions to burn calories and get fitter in general.

It’s also important to try and do some more core training alongside abs-focused workouts like this. The difference in your abs vs your core is a subtle one but it’s important to train all of the muscles in your core as well as targeting the abs to build functional strength.