Forget the gym — you just need 2 dumbbells and 25 minutes to strengthen your legs, glutes and abs

As a personal trainer, I get asked all the time about great workouts that are under 30 minutes and don't require a visit to the gym.

Here’s a 25-minute workout you can do from just about anywhere, using a set of dumbbells and this squat-free beasting. You don’t need to go heavy either to get results.

This routine's volume will ensure your quads, glutes and core burn hard, without a squat in sight.

For the routine, I recommend a set of the best adjustable dumbbells for home workouts, which are handy if you, like me, prefer scaling up and down quickly on load during exercise. For example, I can load my glutes a lot harder than my hamstrings, so I’d choose a lighter weight for the good morning exercise and a heavier weight for lunges.

If you’re ready to pack your legs hard, give this 25-minute dumbbell leg workout a try the next time you’re light on equipment.

What is the dumbbell workout?

There are three parts to this dumbbell leg routine: two 10-minute chunks of work feature a ladder and an AMRAP (as many rounds as possible), then there’s a five-minute finisher to tackle.

Each features a different mix of exercises performed back-to-back, so check out each move properly before you set your timer and jump in two-footed.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’ve tested this routine with my own two legs and found 10kg weights to be sufficient for load, but I recommend practicing a few reps of each move first, adjusting the weight if necessary. I also recommend a box, bench, or similar for part of this workout.

Here’s the routine in full.

Ladder: 10 minutes

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Shutterstock) Dumbbell reverse lunge (Image credit: Shutterstock) Overhead dumbbell lunge

Start with two reps per side of the reverse and overhead lunges, then perform two reps of the devil press. On the next round, add two reps to make it four reps per side, per move and so on. Add two reps every round, going as far up the ladder as you can in 10 minutes.

For dumbbell lunges, hold a dumbbell in each hand and step back into your lunge, lowering for the count of four seconds, then driving up to stand powerfully for one second. In this case, “eccentric” simply means the lowering phase of the lunge exercise, so focus on slowing this part down to work your muscles harder.

Next, press your dumbbells overhead and keep the weights stacked directly over your shoulders; you can use one weight if two make you feel unsteady. Perform walking lunges with your chest proud and torso tall, ensuring your back knee touches the ground with every rep without banging it off the ground. Focus on core engagement to keep you stable as you walk.

Finally, move into your devil press using both weights. Use a snappy hip thrust to help drive the weights overhead and focus on bringing your chest fully to the ground during the burpee phase of every rep.

AMRAP: 10 minutes

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Shutterstock) Dumbbell step-up (Image credit: Shutterstock) Dumbbell Bulgarian split squat

10 dumbbell step-ups

10 dumbbell Bulgarian split squats

10 broad jump burpees.

Set a timer for 10 minutes, then perform 10 step-ups, 10 split squats (per side) and 10 broad jump burpees. Repeat for as many rounds as you can in 10 minutes.

During the step-ups, switch your leading leg each time and step down with the opposite leg, holding two weights either in the front rack position (at your shoulders) or with your arms by your sides.

Next, move into the split squats, placing your back foot on the box (or similar) and taking a large step forward to give yourself enough space to lower your back knee to the ground. Drive up powerfully through your front leg and switch sides after 10 reps.

Finish on the explosive broad jump burpees, lowering your chest fully to the floor with every rep. The key to managing your energy is your technique; focus on landing your jump with bent knees, then place your hands on the floor just in front of your feet.

From here, jump back into your burpee, then as you jump your feet forward, land them just behind your hands and move straight into your next jump without fully standing between reps.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Shutterstock) Broad jump (Image credit: Shutterstock) Burpee

Finisher: 5 minutes

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Shutterstock) Nordic curl (Image credit: Shutterstock) Dumbbell good morning

4 lengths shuttle runs

10 kneeling Nordic curls

10 good mornings.

Measure out roughly 32 feet (10 meters) and mark each end. Run four lengths (there and back is one), then move into 10 Nordic curls, securing your feet under your dumbbells (or similar). Your back should stay straight as you lower your torso toward the ground. You can also hold a dumbbell in both hands if you feel super confident with it.

Next, perform 10 good mornings, placing one dumbbell across your upper back and holding each end to secure it. Softly bend your knees and hinge forward at your hips, maintaining a flat back as you send your butt behind you. Pause when your chest reaches parallel to the floor, then drive up to stand and squeeze your glutes.

Continue through your reps for five minutes, then rest...or collapse to the floor. Either work!