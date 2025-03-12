Forget the gym — this 20-minute dumbbell workout strengthens your entire body and boosts core power

Features
By
published

You just need a set of dumbbells and 20 minutes

Man outdoors performing lunge with set of dumbbells on a walkway in nature
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Let’s face it: while a consistent training program is key to building strength at home or in the gym, completing the same exercises week-in and week-out can become a little repetitive.

If you’re looking for a challenging lower-body workout that can help inject life into leg day, allow us to introduce you to a 20-minute dumbbell session that will hit your legs, glutes and core.

A pair of fixed-weight dumbbells will work just fine for this routine. But if you’re hoping to include progressive overload in your at-home workouts, it's well worth picking up a set of the best adjustable dumbbells so you can increase the weight as you get stronger.

Devised by fitness trainer Vivienne Addo — one half of Mr and Mrs Muscle — the effective leg workout uses just a pair of dumbbells to help strengthen and tone a range of lower-body muscles, including the adductors, abductors, quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and glutes.

How to do Mr and Mrs Muscle’s 20-minute lower-body dumbbell workout

“This leg day workout is mid-intensity but includes low-impact modifications where necessary,” Addo explains. “If you want to burn fat, build muscle, increase strength and overall endurance in your lower body, this is the workout for you.”

20min LEGS & GLUTES Lower Body Workout | DUMBBELL 🔥 - YouTube 20min LEGS & GLUTES Lower Body Workout | DUMBBELL 🔥 - YouTube
Watch On

Addo suggests warming up before jumping into this workout, so includes a short two-minute warm-up with a range of dynamic stretches, like side-to-side ankle touches and a jog with a hip opener. Once warmed up, Addo demonstrates how to do each muscle-strengthening move in the video; she also shows low-impact exercise modifications.

The workout is divided into two circuits with 45 seconds of work followed by 15 seconds of rest. In circuit one, you’ll complete 10 bodyweight exercises and dumbbell moves, like dumbbell deadlifts, seated twists and plank dips. Once you’ve finished the circuit, you’ll have 45 seconds of rest before repeating the circuit once more.

“This resistance-based workout uses compound exercises and plyometric movement to give maximum effect for each rep,” Addo explains.

What is plyometrics good for?

Sometimes referred to as jump training, plyometric training is a type of short, explosive exercise that uses intense bursts of activity to build muscle power, strength and speed.

It uses the “stretch-shortening cycle” (SSC), which refers to the muscle fiber action when you actively stretch or lengthen your muscles, before quickly contracting them like a spring. Think box jumps or hopping.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy, plyometric exercise can assist in the development of power. Another study, published in the Journal of Human Kinetics, concludes that plyometric exercise can improve jumping, sprint performance and agility in team sports athletes.

Plus, the high-intensity nature of this type of exercise will help elevate your heart rate and give your cardiovascular fitness a boost, too.

More from Tom's Guide

Becks Shepherd
Becks Shepherd

Becks is a lifestyle journalist who specializes in writing about wellness and home products, from mattresses to weighted blankets and cooling comforters. She has tested a number of mattresses for Tom's Guide, putting them through their paces to see if they stand up to the brand's claims, and offering recommendations as to the type of sleeper they will (and won't) suit. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Man on exercise mat in studio performing a single leg Romanian deadlift with left leg raised and holding two dumbbells
No gym needed — this 4-move dumbbell workout builds lower body muscle and a stronger core
a woman performing dumbbell lunges
Forget the gym — this 5-move dumbbell workout builds stronger legs in just 20 minutes
Man performing a dumbbell squat at home
Skip the gym — this 30-minute home dumbbell workout builds core and lower-body strength
Man doing a squat with two dumbbells
No gym needed — instead use this 30-minute dumbbell workout to build full-body strength at home
woman holding dumbbell with defined abs
Skip the gym — build full body strength at home with 1 dumbbell and 5 moves
Woman holding two dumbbells out in front of her at shoulder height during outdoor workout in the sunshine
You only need 2 dumbbells and 20 minutes to build full-body muscle and boost your metabolism
Latest in Fitness
a photo of a woman with strong abs
Forget weights and sit-ups — this 10-minute standing ab workout will blast your core
Man performing push-ups in gym studio during workout
Doing exercise you dislike could have unexpected health benefits — here’s why
a photo of a woman doing a side plank
Forget crunches — I did side plank hip dips for a week and here's what happened to my abs
Man doing prisoner squat exercise near the water
Forget stretches — mobility coach shares 'squat like a baby' routine to boost hip flexibility and build lower-body strength
a woman smiling listening to music on headphones
I tried the 75 'soft' challenge for a week — here's why I'm going to stick with it
a photo of a woman holding a side plank
Forget the gym — this Pilates abs workout strengthens your deep core muscles in just 8 minutes
Latest in Features
LG C5 OLED
Now is the worst time to buy an LG C5 OLED — here's why
Claude AI on phone sitting on keyboard
Claude 3.7 Sonnet is mind-blowing — I put Anthropic's most advanced model to the test with 7 prompts
Meta Orion glasses on table
5 reasons the Meta Orion AR glasses are either the missing link in spatial computing — or a total gimmick
The image shows a glass bowl, a tube of toothpaste, a bottle of liquid laundry detergent and a jar of baking soda on a wooden table
I tried the viral toothpaste and warm iron DIY mattress cleaning hack for brown stains — these are my results
A woman is sat on the end of her bed with her head in her hands as she can&#039;t sleep because of nighttime anxiety
My anxiety is worse at night — I asked a neuropsychologist why and how to cope
A woman with dark curly hair holds her hand to her forehead in frustration because she cannot sleep at night due to too much light coming in her bedroom window
Fall asleep fast and sleep through the night by changing these 5 things in your bedroom
More about fitness
Man performing push-ups in gym studio during workout

Doing exercise you dislike could have unexpected health benefits — here’s why
a photo of a woman holding a side plank

Forget the gym — this Pilates abs workout strengthens your deep core muscles in just 8 minutes
White bottle of bleach with cleaning products in blue box

How to get rid of bleach smell in your home — 5 quick tips to do now
See more latest
Most Popular
(L-R) Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
5 movies like 'Anora' to watch after the Best Picture winner
Claude AI on phone sitting on keyboard
Claude 3.7 Sonnet is mind-blowing — I put Anthropic's most advanced model to the test with 7 prompts
LG C5 OLED
Now is the worst time to buy an LG C5 OLED — here's why
a photo of a woman holding a side plank
Forget the gym — this Pilates abs workout strengthens your deep core muscles in just 8 minutes
Meta Orion glasses on table
5 reasons the Meta Orion AR glasses are either the missing link in spatial computing — or a total gimmick
A woman is sat on the end of her bed with her head in her hands as she can&#039;t sleep because of nighttime anxiety
My anxiety is worse at night — I asked a neuropsychologist why and how to cope
The image shows a glass bowl, a tube of toothpaste, a bottle of liquid laundry detergent and a jar of baking soda on a wooden table
I tried the viral toothpaste and warm iron DIY mattress cleaning hack for brown stains — these are my results
Surfshark Dynamic MultiHop
What is Surfshark's Dynamic Multi-hop?
a photo of a woman with strong abs
Forget weights and sit-ups — this 10-minute standing ab workout will blast your core
ChatGPT app on iPhone
I ditched to-do lists for ChatGPT Tasks — here's 5 ways it's changed everything