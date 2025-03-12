Forget the gym — this 20-minute dumbbell workout strengthens your entire body and boosts core power

Let’s face it: while a consistent training program is key to building strength at home or in the gym, completing the same exercises week-in and week-out can become a little repetitive.

If you’re looking for a challenging lower-body workout that can help inject life into leg day, allow us to introduce you to a 20-minute dumbbell session that will hit your legs, glutes and core.

A pair of fixed-weight dumbbells will work just fine for this routine. But if you’re hoping to include progressive overload in your at-home workouts, it's well worth picking up a set of the best adjustable dumbbells so you can increase the weight as you get stronger.

Devised by fitness trainer Vivienne Addo — one half of Mr and Mrs Muscle — the effective leg workout uses just a pair of dumbbells to help strengthen and tone a range of lower-body muscles, including the adductors, abductors, quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and glutes.

How to do Mr and Mrs Muscle’s 20-minute lower-body dumbbell workout

“This leg day workout is mid-intensity but includes low-impact modifications where necessary,” Addo explains. “If you want to burn fat, build muscle, increase strength and overall endurance in your lower body, this is the workout for you.”

Addo suggests warming up before jumping into this workout, so includes a short two-minute warm-up with a range of dynamic stretches, like side-to-side ankle touches and a jog with a hip opener. Once warmed up, Addo demonstrates how to do each muscle-strengthening move in the video; she also shows low-impact exercise modifications.

The workout is divided into two circuits with 45 seconds of work followed by 15 seconds of rest. In circuit one, you’ll complete 10 bodyweight exercises and dumbbell moves, like dumbbell deadlifts, seated twists and plank dips. Once you’ve finished the circuit, you’ll have 45 seconds of rest before repeating the circuit once more.

“This resistance-based workout uses compound exercises and plyometric movement to give maximum effect for each rep,” Addo explains.

What is plyometrics good for?

Sometimes referred to as jump training, plyometric training is a type of short, explosive exercise that uses intense bursts of activity to build muscle power, strength and speed.

It uses the “stretch-shortening cycle” (SSC), which refers to the muscle fiber action when you actively stretch or lengthen your muscles, before quickly contracting them like a spring. Think box jumps or hopping.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy, plyometric exercise can assist in the development of power. Another study, published in the Journal of Human Kinetics, concludes that plyometric exercise can improve jumping, sprint performance and agility in team sports athletes.

Plus, the high-intensity nature of this type of exercise will help elevate your heart rate and give your cardiovascular fitness a boost, too.

