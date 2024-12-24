Forget the gym — this equipment-free workout builds full-body muscle and boosts your metabolism in just 10 minutes

Want to work out without any equipment? No problem. Exercising with just your own body weight can strengthen and build muscle, improve your core strength, increase your heart rate and boost your mood. If you're not convinced, try out this 10-minute no-equipment session.



The trainer behind this routine is Joe Wicks (also known as The Body Coach), and he brings his enthusiastic energy to this routine as he guides you through each move and the full circuit on YouTube.

His 10-minute bodyweight workout is suitable for all fitness levels and is a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout. That means you'll work on each move for 40 seconds and rest for 20 seconds between moves.



You can do it anywhere you have space to squat and lunge, preferably where you can roll out one of the best yoga mats. If you’re ready to build strength, improve your cardio fitness, and boost your metabolism, stay with us.

Watch Joe Wicks' 10-minute bodyweight workout

10 Minute Bodyweight Workout | Joe Wicks Workouts - YouTube Watch On

Wicks runs through the whole routine and completes the whole thing as he instructs. So, either get the video up on your phone, TV, or laptop screen and face him during the workout for an at-home exercise class experience. You will be able to see how to nail the correct form for each move as well as lean on his verbal tips and words of encouragement as you progress through the moves.

Ten minutes might not seem like a lot, but with HIIT, it’s all about giving 100% during each interval. That’s what makes it so effective; it’s quick, intense, and pushes you. The short bursts of effort get your heart pumping, improving your fitness, and the intensity helps your body burn calories even after you’ve finished.



Plus, Wicks uses compound exercises like squats and lunges that build lower-body strength, while push-ups and shoulder taps work your arms, chest, and core. Then moves like lunge jumps and squat to knee drives can help to improve your power and endurance.



Plus, we can't forget the essential core muscles that help connect your upper and lower body which will be engaged throughout the whole workout, but especially during the burpees and mountain climbers.

If you feel like you could do with an extra challenge, you can add some weight to this routine such as some dumbbells or one of the best kettlebells. Alternatively, we can suggest plenty more workouts that incorporate weight into them, such as this lower body dumbbell workout.

