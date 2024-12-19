Forget the gym — you just need 15 minutes and 1 kettlebell to build a stronger core with this standing ab workout

If you own one of the best kettlebells, you’re just 15 minutes away from building a stronger core. This trainer-led workout targets your deep core muscles and abs, and is all done standing up. You just need space to move your body and the kettlebell around and you're good to go.

The routine, designed by trainer Roxanne Russell, is featured on her YouTube channel, Workout with Roxanne. When I’m exercising at home, I love following video-led routines like this. They’re a great way to ensure you learn the proper form of each move while capturing the feel of an exercise class — all from the comfort of your own space.



If you don’t own a kettlebell, Russell suggests substituting it with a dumbbell. One of the best adjustable dumbbells is especially handy for this workout, letting you easily vary the weight between moves as needed.

Ready to give this standing abs workout a try? Check out Russell’s demonstration below, and we’ll explain why this routine is a game-changer for your core.

Watch Roxanne Russell's 15-minute standing kettlebell core workout

15 Min Standing Abs & Core Functional Kettlebell Workout (Beginner Friendly) - YouTube Watch On

Russell doesn’t specify the kettlebell size she uses, but the right weight will depend on your fitness and strength levels. Choose a kettlebell that challenges you, while allowing you to maintain proper form through a full range of motion.

The workout involves 12 exercises that you'll perform for 60 seconds each, taking 20 seconds of rest after every move. Incorporating longer work intervals means your core muscles will be under tension for extended periods and is effective for building strength and definition.

For extra gains, consider spending time under tension during each move by slowing down the eccentric (lowering) phase of the exercise or pausing at the point of maximum engagement, such as holding the side bends or wood chops at the lowered part.

Russell's workout effectively targets different parts of the core by combining a range of movements that engage the front abs, obliques, and deep core muscles through a mixture of stabilizing, twisting, and controlled movements.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The variety of exercises also helps strengthen the lower back, which is a great way to improve overall core stability and function. It's a super efficient routine, with a combination of longer working intervals and short rest periods keeps your heart rate elevated to burn more energy in a pretty short amount of time.