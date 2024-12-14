Forget sit-ups — you only need these 5 moves to build a stronger core and boost your posture without weights

Sit-ups are great for strengthening the core but doing sit-up after sit-up gets a little boring and it's important to mix up the moves you use to train your core. With this in mind, we've found a five move ab workout that is sit-up free and equipment free. It not only builds core muscle but it also contributes to developing better posture.



Bodyweight workouts like this one from popular online trainer Kayla Itsines are great because all they require is you showing up. There is no trek to the gym required, no setup equipment needed, and also no complicated moves to learn. The one extra step I do like to include when I do an ab workout like this, is to roll out one of the best yoga mats to make the workout more comfortable and protect my joints from the floor.



Just because there aren't any weights involved, doesn't mean you can be more slack when it comes to your form. If you want to stay injury free and increase your strength gains, executing every exercise with the best form possible is key. Luckily, Itsines has demonstrations available of the full routine which you can view below.

Watch Kayla Itsines' 5-Move Ab Workout

Marching Hip Bridge, 20 reps (10 per side)

Flutters, 30 sec

Bent-Leg Raise, 10 reps

Bicycle Legs, 20 reps (10 per side)

Leg Raise, 10 reps

3 rounds

It's a five-move routine involving three rounds and no rest periods. However, if you find you can't make it to the end of the full workout, allow yourself some breaks between moves and rounds.

Rest periods are less important in the best ab workouts than in weight training because core exercises typically use body weight and target endurance rather than heavy loads. As a result, the muscles recover faster and can sustain repeated effort without hitting a plateau as fast.

Itsines said in her post, "I created this workout specifically to target your lower abdominal region." We see this, and you'll certainly feel this, with the flutter kicks, leg raises, and bent-leg raises. These three moves emphasize the lower ab muscles responsible for lifting the legs and stabilizing the pelvis.

The hip bridge and bicycle legs also activate other key areas of the core beyond the lower abs, including the glutes, transverse abdominis, and obliques. Plus, since the entire core should stay engaged throughout the routine, this workout delivers a serious core challenge. Not sure what sets the abs and core muscles apart, read our explainer on why you should know the difference.

Aside from building strength and muscle, core workouts are also a great tool for improving posture. Research shows that strengthening your core can improve stability and help your body react more quickly to keep your balance, which is key for better posture and avoiding falls.

Posture is one thing I'm always aware of working an office job, where most of my time is spent hunched over a laptop. So, I like to keep up with regular core workouts but when I crave lower-intensity movement that still benefits my balance and posture, I like completing short yoga and mobility routines.

