Drop the weights — this 5-minute calisthenics workout will strengthen your core in 4 moves

Calisthenics has been gaining a lot of fans lately and it’s no wonder why. This type of no-equipment training has been around for centuries and it uses gravity and body weight to help you build strength and endurance while giving your coordination and mobility a boost, too.

Most of the movements performed within a calisthenics workout are compound exercises, so you’ll work multiple joints and muscles at any one time. But the term also covers advanced gymnastics. So they’re ideal for complementing your weight training or performing on their own.

If you’re new to calisthenics and wondering where to start, we’ve found this 4-move workout from Michael Woerdman of the Calisthenics Family that promises to strengthen your core in just 5 minutes and help take your weight training routine up a notch.

While no equipment is necessary, you may want to roll out a yoga mat to help cushion your joints as all of these moves are floor-based.

Watch the Calisthenics Family's 5-minute bodyweight workout

Do this 5 minute Calisthenics Core Routine Everyday! - YouTube Watch On

This short and swift session features just four isometric holds, which, as its name suggests, will see you ‘hold’ the body in one position for 45 seconds, followed by 15 seconds of rest. The idea is to complete this workout once a day.

Not only will this workout help you build a stronger core, but as Woerdman explains, it can help you work towards many of the moves — like an L-sit hold or a handstand— calisthenic training is known and loved for.

“This daily core routine will help you to improve your core strength and help program the right body positions for these calisthenics skills into your system,” Woerdman adds. “With each exercise, I will give an easier variation if the regular exercise is too hard.”

1. Core compressions

This move will help you work towards your L-sit hold, which is a fiery full-body move that will target your core but also hit your quads, hamstrings, hip flexors, back, arms and shoulders.

Sit down, place your hands on the floor, and lift your legs up in front of you with your toes pointed for 45 seconds. Remember to breathe.

To make this exercise easier you can tuck in your knees.

2. Straight-arm side plank

Heard of the human flag? This straight-arm side plank move requires a whole load of strength as you keep your body parallel to the ground while holding onto a vertical bar.

Place one hand on the floor, stand on your feet, and push your hips forward so your body is straight from head to toe. Push the floor away so you’re not sagging into the shoulder.

If you’re unable to hold this for 45 seconds, use an exercise box to lean on instead of the floor.

Repeat on the following side.

3. Hollow body hold

“This exercise will work the lower portion of the rectus abdominis,” Woerdman says. “But it will also help you with your handstand and front lever.”

Lay down on your back and lift your legs and hands in the air. Make sure your lower back is always in contact with the floor. Hold for 45 seconds.

To make this easier, bend your knees into a table top position.

4. Superman hold

This will work to strengthen your lower back and get you one step closer to nailing a back lever and planch (a floating plank).

Lay down on your front and lift your arms above your head in front of you and your legs off the ground.

To make this move easier, instead of positioning your arms up above your head, place them beside your body and then lift them off the ground.