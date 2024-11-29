Ditch the weights — build full-body muscle and strengthen your core in just 20 minutes, no equipment required

If you want to build muscle, you may think that you need a gym full of equipment to see results. Fortunately, that’s not the case, as you can use this short, 20-minute bodyweight strength workout to develop full-body muscle without a weight in sight.

All you need is one of the best yoga mats for some support and a bit of space to get started. The routine, developed by the workout app WithU, is designed to target your whole body, engaging your core muscles to improve your balance, stability and posture too.

The session is led by two instructors demonstrating modifications on the same exercise so you can choose the intensity that works best for you. According to Natasha Hickey, Master Trainer at WithU: “The regressions and low-impact options means every move is accessible.

“Every day is different, and so are your energy levels. Don’t hesitate to switch between the full exercise and its regression as needed. The goal is to challenge yourself without pushing past your limits and compromising on technique or enjoyment.”

But to get the most from your training and avoid injury, it’s vital that you do each exercise with proper form. If you’re new to these moves or could use a refresher, you can follow along with the demonstrations from coaches Omar and Craig to practice your technique as you go.

Watch WithU’s 20-minute bodyweight strength workout

As Hickey explains, “this workout is a unique accumulator-style total body workout, blending strength and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises for maximum impact. It targets the lower body, upper body, and core, while giving you the flexibility to adjust to your needs.”

It’s crucial to train your core, a section of mid-body muscle that includes the rectus abdominis six-pack ab muscle, but you don’t have to do endless sit-ups to get there, as this routine shows. Instead, adding several compound exercises to your training is the most efficient way.

These work multiple muscles simultaneously and engage your core for stability and balance, helping develop your mid-section for improved circulation and better posture. But if you want to vary your training with a dedicated routine, give the best core workouts a shot too.

Although you can follow along with the instructors video demonstrations in this video, it’s a little different than WithU’s usual format. The app made a name for itself as an audio-first workout platform, with short demonstrations for each move instead.

This makes it a great companion for gym sessions where you want to stick in a pair of workout headphones, lock your phone and get on with your training. Plus, not everyone wants to watch a video while they exercise (me included), so this more podcast-like format might suit you better.