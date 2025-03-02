Are you faster than Harry Styles? Singer runs the 2025 Tokyo Marathon

Singer Harry Styles was spotted by eagle-eyed fans at the 2025 Tokyo Marathon, which took place today, Sunday, March 2. The British Singer, aged 31, crossed the finish line in 3:24:07, with an average pace of 7:47 per mile.

Styles crossed the half marathon marker with a time of 1:42:03, then ran the second half of the marathon in 1:42:04 — a "sign of the times" that he’s not just a great musician, but an accomplished runner too.

The average marathon time for men in the US is 4 hours, 31 minutes, although Styles isn’t a completely newbie when it comes to running. His trainer, Thibo David, told Coach in January 2024 that Styles could run a mile in 5 minutes and 13 seconds. The two would go for 11-mile training runs together around the streets of London when his schedule allowed.

The temperature at the start of the marathon was 55 degrees Fahrenheit, and Styles opted for a long-sleeved black Nike top, a white hat, sunglasses, and neon running shoes, which look like the Nike Alphafly 3. The Alphafly is one of Nike’s most popular racing shoes and made it onto our list of the best carbon plate running shoes.

Tom's Guide's fitness writer and 2:25 marathon runner Nick Harris-Fry said the Alphafly 3 is "an outstanding racing shoe and will not disappoint if you pick it up for running events of any distance". You can read his Nike Alphafly 3 review here, as well as this Nike Alphafly 2 vs Nike Alphafly 3 comparison. The speedy shoe doesn't come cheap — the Nike Alphafly 3 launched in January 2024 at a price of $285.

Here’s hoping Styles has some time to put his feet up and enjoy those post-marathon celebrations — he deserves it.

