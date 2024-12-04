Score! Here's the best dash cam deals and gift ideas you can still get
Protect your car and your wallet with these dash cam deals and gift ideas
Cyber Week is underway and that means the holidays are right around the corner. If you're a car owner or know someone who is, there are plenty of deals on some of the best dash cams we've tested.
Below I've picked some of the top deals and gift ideas you can get at Best Buy right now. The list includes budget models like the Nextbase Piqo 2K as well as premium models like the Escort MAX 360. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the week's top Best Buy coupon codes.
Best dash cam deals
Nextbase Piqo: for $149 @ Best Buy
The Nextbase Piqo is brand new, but it's already $50 off for Black Friday. offering crisp 2k video recording, a livestreaming Witness mode, Emergency SOS and customizable location alerts, it's got a whole bunch of smart Nextbase features in an incredibly-affordable package.
My Best Buy Plus members can save $20 on the Cobra SC 220C Front & Cabin Dash Cam. It features a dual-view camera that captures the front and interior of your vehicle for comprehensive security. Add in Mayday notifications, remote Wif-Fi vehicle monitoring, and QHD resolution — and you have a comprehensive security system for your car.
The SC 250R offers 4K video, parking mode recording, and remote vehicle monitoring. We also like that it works with Apple Car Play and it's Android Auto Compatible. It uses infrared night vision so it can capture clear video even at night.
Escort MAX 360: for $549 @ Best Buy
The Escort MAX 360 offers 50% improved range and performance with the included Blackfin DSP chip and advanced false alert filtering intelligence. Its false alert filtering effectively reduces collision avoidance systems (CAS), blind spot monitoring (BSM), and other false radar signals.
