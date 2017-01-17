ZTE Reveals Specs for Its Eye-Tracking Smartphone

We keep finding out more about the ZTE Hawkeye, the $199 crowdsourced phone slated for release later this year.

(Image credit: ZTE)

Earlier this month, we got a glimpse of what the phone will look like. Now ZTE is filling in more details about what's inside the phone. And while users can expect a phone with an adhesive back that tracks their eye movements, a fairly modest processor will be powering the Hawkeye.

ZTE posted the spec information in an update to the Hawkeye's Kickstarter page. When it arrives, the phone will feature a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPU — the same type of processor you'll find in ZTE's midrange Blade V8 Pro. Midrange is a pretty good way to describe most of the Hawkeye's specs, in fact, though the phone will run Android Nougat and feature a relatively large 3000 mAh battery.

According to ZTE, the Hawkeye will ship with a 5.5-inch full-HD display and offer up to 32GB of onboard storage. It'll also have a dual-lens design on the back, featuring 13- and 12-megapixel lenses, respectively. You'll also find a dual-SIM slot, where one slot can also double as a microSD port for additional storage.

Credt: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide

ZTE showed off the Hawkeye's design at CES earlier this month. The phone is being developed as part of ZTE's Project CSX crowdsourcing initiative and is slated to hit store shelves in the third quarter.

While we're only now learning about the phone's internal specs, ZTE did unveil the Hawekye's major features last year. First up is eye-tracking, a feature that will let you use your eyes to navigate the software by looking up, down, left, or right. You can also use your eyes to scroll or swipe around the display without ever needing to use your fingers. In addition, the Hawkeye will ship with an adhesive back so you can attach it to different items around the home.

ZTE says that the features are a response to what many consumers asked for: the ability to interact with handsets without needing to have their hands on them at all times. In keeping with its goal of making the Hawkeye a truly crowdsourced device, ZTE is hoping to raise $500,000. Anyone who pledges $199 to the project will get a Hawkeye phone. As of this writing, the Hawkeye has raised a little more than $30,000 from 159 backers, with 32 days remaining to reach its funding goal.