ZTE Blade V10’s 32-MP Camera Promises Razor-Sharp Selfies

BARCELONA — ZTE took to MWC 2019 to remind the world that everyone needs to keep taking pictures of their own faces, revealing the selfie-friendly ZTE Blade V10.

Packing a 32-MP, AI-powered ‘smart selfie’ cam, the handset apparently uses AI technology to perfect your selfie taking which should mean dodgy pictures taken in backlit or low-lit environments are a thing of the past.

Because of this front-facing camera, ZTE has opted for a waterdrop display, ridding itself of the notch.

AI is also being used on the dual 16MP rear camera, which comes equipped with AI scene recognition technology — it can identify 300+ scenes in preview mode.

Screen-wise, ZTE has opted for a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2280x1080, 400PP) display and the phone measures: 158 x 75.8 x7.8mm.

Powering the thing is an Octa-core 2.1GHz processor, and there is 4GB of RAM and a pretty tiny 64GB of storage on board. Thankfully there’s a microSD slot and there’s even a place for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Looks wise, ZTE has given the Blade V10 a body that has a ceramic-like feel and it will be available in Black, Blue and Green.

The ZTE Blade V10 will be coming to China, Europe and Latin America in March.