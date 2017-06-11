Xbox One X Delivers 4K Gaming Nov. 7

One year after Project Scorpio was announced at E3, Microsoft finally revealed that the new Xbox One X is coming out on November 7. The system will cost $500.

The design is similar to the Xbox One S, but shinier and even smaller -- yep, Microsoft says that the One X is the smallest Xbox ever made.

When you pick it up, all of your Xbox One accessories will work with the new console. The Xbox One X also comes with additional features such as Dolby Atmos, a 4K Blu-ray player, and supersampling technology to bring your 1080p games to 4K resolution.

Inside, it features a 1.172 GHz GPU with 6 teraflops. 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM, and a memory bandwidth of 326 GB/s. The 16nm CPU features seven billion transistors with a 384-bit wide memory bus. In terms of cooling it features a “liquid-cooled vapor chamber.” In comparison, PlayStation 4 Pro's GPU can provide 4.2 teraflops, has 8 GB of GDDR5 of memory, and 218 GB/s memory bandwidth.

We’ll have more details on the console later in the week as E3 2017 continues.