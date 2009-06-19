Xbox 360 Arcade Bumped to 512 MB Flash

Late last year, Microsoft introduced 256 MB of onboard storage to the Xbox 360 Arcade model. The main reason behind the addition is so that even users without hard drives (which would be all buyers of the Arcade model) would have some storage to hold the New Xbox Experience dashboard update.
New owners of recently manufactured Xbox 360 Arcade units are finding that their new machines are coming with more than 256 MB – double that, actually – as the latest machines have 512 MB of flash memory.
Eurogamer received a statement from Microsoft confirming in a very corporate manner the new hardware change. "The Xbox 360 system software uses some of the included 512 MB memory; less storage will be available to users. Additional storage (sold separately) may be needed for game saves, Xbox Live Arcade games, content downloads, personal file storage, and additional enhanced functionality. A hard drive is recommended for Live, and is required for some features. We want to offer consumers a bit more memory at the same low price so they can enjoy more experiences on Xbox Live."
There doesn’t appear to be any easy way to tell which of the Xbox 360 Arcade boxes sitting at your local retailer have the added memory, though Engadget reports that any console manufactured in April or more recent should have the 512 MB.
I'd recommend the PS3 though to anyone. I sold my 60 GB 360 about 3 months to get the PS3 and overall quality is much better, especially if you compare it to your PC. You can fold@home, browse the web, run Linux, Blu-Rays, install a bigger HDD - even a SSD if you want. Games is totally your own opinion but the only real good exclusives on the 360 are Halo 3 for the multiplayer and maybe Castle Crashers arcade game. Gears 2 is kinda "meh"
For the extra $100 for the PS3 over the 60 GB 360 you get free online, blu-ray, and a Linux capable tinkering 2nd computer
I call it that because it's a crippled version of what the console should be. It comes with no hard drive for storage of downloaded games demos, media, etc... and cant play any original xbox games. You sure don't see Sony selling HDD-less PS3's for a reason....
When doing the HD upgrade on a PS3. Once removed the HD cover, removed original 2.5" drive, then inserts whatever new 2.5" drive the owner buys from anywhere. Put the cover back on, turn on the PS3 and it'll detect a blank HD. It'll format and prep the drive for use and then require to DL whatever updates it needs. That simple.
So... a person who buys a $400 PS3 with 80GB HD, can go to newegg and drop $100 for a 500GB HD and drop it in. An Xbox Arcade user is suffering with a sub-standard Xbox360 and will spend about:
$100 to buy the "upgrade" 60GB drive,
$60 for the older 20GB drive
$140 for the 120GB drive. Ouch!
Any research into how many "Arcade" owners quickly (and how fast) buy the HD Add-on? Especially once they run into people saying "ah man, you fool! You need to buy the HD!"
256 or 512mb (whoop-dedooo!) it costs about 25cents and amounts to little for the customer. The $200 Arcade (Used to be $280 - remember that folks) is to get the sale. Without it, MS sales numbers would easily be lower. BTW, any sales stats of what versions are sold?
