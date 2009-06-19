Xbox 360 Arcade Bumped to 512 MB Flash

Late last year, Microsoft introduced 256 MB of onboard storage to the Xbox 360 Arcade model. The main reason behind the addition is so that even users without hard drives (which would be all buyers of the Arcade model) would have some storage to hold the New Xbox Experience dashboard update.

New owners of recently manufactured Xbox 360 Arcade units are finding that their new machines are coming with more than 256 MB – double that, actually – as the latest machines have 512 MB of flash memory.

Eurogamer received a statement from Microsoft confirming in a very corporate manner the new hardware change. "The Xbox 360 system software uses some of the included 512 MB memory; less storage will be available to users. Additional storage (sold separately) may be needed for game saves, Xbox Live Arcade games, content downloads, personal file storage, and additional enhanced functionality. A hard drive is recommended for Live, and is required for some features. We want to offer consumers a bit more memory at the same low price so they can enjoy more experiences on Xbox Live."

There doesn’t appear to be any easy way to tell which of the Xbox 360 Arcade boxes sitting at your local retailer have the added memory, though Engadget reports that any console manufactured in April or more recent should have the 512 MB.