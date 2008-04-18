Wi-Fi Detectors Put To The Test

Introduction

That’s where Wi-Fi detection devices come in handy. Instead of using your notebook to figure out if there a signal, you just use the detection device.

There are a few different types of Wi-Fi detection devices in the market. For this review, we took a look at two of the most common form factors: the keychain type (in the form of the Kensington WiFi Finder Plus) and the USB stick type (the StarTech Wi-Fi Detector WIFIDETG).