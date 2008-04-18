Wi-Fi Detectors Put To The Test

Introduction
That’s where Wi-Fi detection devices come in handy. Instead of using your notebook to figure out if there a signal, you just use the detection device.
There are a few different types of Wi-Fi detection devices in the market. For this review, we took a look at two of the most common form factors: the keychain type (in the form of the Kensington WiFi Finder Plus) and the USB stick type (the StarTech Wi-Fi Detector WIFIDETG).
And I owned the Kensington detector. It was a useless piece of junk.
Most people with a notebook and a need to use WiFi in multiple places typically have PDAs or smartphones anyway, so who do these keychain devices really target anyway? They're just an accessory for retailers to push on people buying a new laptop, or on a kid starting college...
