UPDATE: July 25 - New this week is the third series of the thrilling Money Heist, which is a lot more complex and interesting than the title would have you believe. There's also The Great Hack, a documentary about Cambridge Analytica, and the return of makeover show Queer Eye. Read all about them and our other top picks below!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Money Heist - New Season

The third series of the Spanish heist show has arrived, and if you haven't watched it you’re missing out. Under the command of ‘The Professor’, a gang of thieves raid the Spanish Royal Mint in order to print themselves millions of bank notes, taking hostages as they do so. We follow the heist in real time, as well as the team’s earlier preparations and the authorities’ efforts to stop them, making for a show drenched in tension and excitement.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Great Hack

While it hasn’t hit major headlines since 2018, the influence of Cambridge Analytica, the subject of this documentary, can still be felt in the present. By using the data of Facebook users, it was able to help political groups target their campaign advertising with unprecedented precision. Since this information was used without user consent, it led to massive problems for Facebook, which this show explains with the help of experts and reporters who broke the story.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Queer Eye - New Season

The Fab Five are back for the next part of their quest to provide life and style advice to men and women who deserve a little help. It’s the kind of unrelentingly positive and constructive reality TV that will put you in a good mood. You might even learn a thing or two about putting together outfits, caring for your hair and skin, cooking or how to become more confident, with each member of the group providing tips throughout the episodes.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Sully (2016)

In 2009, a US Airways plane landed in New York’s Hudson River, but miraculously nobody was seriously injured. This film tells the story through the lens of the pilot who performed the landing, Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger, and how his amazing feat was soured. Not only did he find the incident traumatic, but a follow-up inquiry by the authorities leads to them accusing him of being responsible for the incident. With his job on the line, Sully works to prove that he made the right call.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things 3

The third series of the nostalgic sci-fi series has arrived, showing how a pleasant summer in the town of Hawkins can still turn peculiar. We meet up once again with a group of young friends who’ve all experienced the strange world of the Upside Down, and see how their friendships have changed as a result of the nightmares they’ve experienced together.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Despite having a chaotic personal life, Annie is Lillian’s maid-of-honor for her upcoming wedding. As disasters continue occurring in her wedding preparation duties, Rose, the infinitely more organised rival for Lillian’s right-hand-woman, threatens to take control completely, leaving Annie with the choice of either giving up on her friend or turning her life around and pulling off a perfect wedding.

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

District 9 (2009)

In a slum in Johannesburg, South Africa, dwell a race of aliens who came to Earth in the 1980s but have been an irritation to the local people ever since. The government recruits a private military force to move the ‘prawns’ from their current location to a new one, but in the process, one soldier is infected with an alien virus, and becomes a target himself.

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

Hook (1991)

Years after leaving Neverland, Peter Pan (now Peter Banning) has become just another member of society. But after a trip back to London to meet his mother in law Wendy Darling, he finds his children have been kidnapped by Captain Hook, who he left back in Neverland years ago. He reluctantly returns, reuniting with Tinkerbell and the Lost Boys to take on the evil pirates one more time.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Hunger Games series (2012 - 15)

To keep the districts of Panem under control, the government organises an annual contest in which youths from each area fight to the death in a specially designed battlefield. The first film sees Katniss Everdeen step up as ‘tribute’ in her sister’s place, with the next three films exploring how this selfless choice was the first step in a process that would shake the whole country.

(Image credit: Gainax)

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995) and End of Evangelion (1997)

Shinji is a teenage boy living in a post-global disaster Japan. He is called up by a secretive organisation known to pilot an enormous mech that’s the only way of stopping the attacks of the ‘angels’ that emerged after the disaster. It sounds like an exciting action series, but the series doesn’t shy away from the emotional strain of acting as humanity’s last defence, and indulges in some terrifying but captivating imagery. It’s hard to follow, but worth the effort you put into it. Make sure you check out the End of Evangelion movie too (also on Netflix), as it’s regarded as the ‘true’ ending of the series, due to production troubles at the end of the series. If you’re getting lost, then check our guide to the show here.

(Image credit: XYZ Films)

The Raid (2011)

Dozens of Indonesian criminals are holed up in a large apartment block, all under the protection of a gang leader. It’s therefore up to a squad of armed police officers to mount an operation to clear them out. On the way up the tower there’s plenty of gunfights and explosions, but thanks to a realistic presentation and plenty of twists and turns, it’s compelling from the first second to the last.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

The Terminator

An android assassin from the future comes to take the life of Sarah Connor, the mother to be of the man who will lead humankind to victory against the AI Skynet and its machine army. The human resistance sends an agent back in time to protect her, but this unrelenting robot won’t be stopped easily.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aggretsuko (Series 2)

With the pressure of work and relationships always around, Retsuko copes by singing death metal at a karaoke bar. In this new series, we encounter her mother for the first time, as well as a high-strung new co-worker, plus learn more about the cast of anthropomorphic animals we already know.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Final Series)

In both her last series, and the last series of a Marvel show to appear on Netflix, we bid farewell to the tough and brilliant private detective. There’s a new dangerous enemy for Jones to face, as well as an old friend who she will have to team up with, despite the events of previous seasons.

(Image credit: House of Tomorrow)

Black Mirror (Season 5)

Another three episodes of the pessimistic sci-fi series have dropped, and the future still looks shiny and bleak as ever. This time we see a virtual reality fighting game, social media, ride sharing apps and AI dolls as our pieces of cutting edge tech, but as always there’s the human element which turns these tools into something less pleasant.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When They See Us (2019 series)

Based on the real life story of the Central Park Five, a group of teenagers who were falsely accused of rape and spent several years in prison before they were acquitted. The four episode series tracks their lives from their arrest, through the public reaction to their supposed crime, to their eventual legal action against New York City for its handling of their cases.

(Image credit: Hypernormal)

Happy! (Season 2)

The comic adaptation of a trigger happy ex-cop and the imaginary flying unicorn friend of a young girl continues in another ten episodes of violence and darkly funny jokes. After the events of the previous series, Nick Sax is now trying to adapt to civilian life, albeit with Happy over his shoulder all the time. But there’s still evil at work in the city, and it isn’t long before Nick finds it and decides he can’t ignore it any longer.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

The film which brought the web-slinger into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to the joy of Spider-Fans around the world. A teenage Peter Parker wants to join the Avengers, but his unofficial mentor Tony Stark believes he isn’t ready. But whether he has Iron Man’s seal of approval or not, Peter finds himself caught up in an arms dealing operation, as well as his own school work and social life.

(Image credit: Tristar Pictures)

Jumanji (1995)

A story that spans multiple generations and revolves around an enchanted board game, one that makes the premise of a trek through the jungle all too real for its players. After initially trapping a child who digs up the game in the 1960s, another pair of kids find it in the present day, and begin to play without knowing what they’re letting themselves in for.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Baby Driver (2017)

Baby is a music obsessive, but also a getaway driver for the criminal gang to which he is indebted. He’s almost paid his dues to the gang’s boss, but his efforts to work his way out of the syndicate prove to be difficult when his driving skills prove to be invaluable. It’s another action comedy from the director who created films like Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, so you can be sure you’re in good hands watching this one.