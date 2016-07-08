How to Make Spotify or Pandora Your Default Alexa Music Service

Amazon just made it super simple to default all music playback to Spotify or Pandora through the Alexa app. So now when you say to your Amazon Echo, "Alexa, play 'Phantoms,'" the smart assistant will know to access your favorite feed.

Here's how to change the settings away from Amazon Prime Music. Start by connecting your Spotify and/or Pandora account to your Amazon account. Then follow these steps.

MORE: Best Amazon Echo Commands

1. Open the hamburger menu in the Alexa app.

2. Tap Settings and scroll down to Music & Media. Tap that.

3. Tap "Choose default music services."

4. From either the Default Music Library or Default Station Service, select the appropriate dropdown and pick the service of your choice.