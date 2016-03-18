Smartphone Madness 2016: OnePlus 2 vs. Xiaomi Mi 5

Editor's Note: Voting has ended in this match-up, with the Xiaomi Mi 5 advancing to the next round. Xiaomi's next flagship took 60 percent of the vote, topping the OnePlus 2's 40 percent share. It meets the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in the quarterfinals later this week.



Two phone makers who like to do things their own way square off this Smartphone Madness match-up. And there's only room for one in the next round.

(Image credit: Nick Bush / Tom's Guide)

The OnePlus 2 makes its case with its very own OxygenOS, which phone maker OnePlus built on top of Android 5.1. The OnePlus 2 also boasts a superfast fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone and the kind of low price tag aimed at making premium smartphone makers sweat. But now that anyone can get their hands on this once invitation-only phone, does that remove some of the mystique surrounding the OnePlus 2?

MORE: Read Our Review of the OnePlus 2

Phone maker Xiaomi knows a little bit about mystique, too, since its Mi 5 flagship isn't yet slated for a U.S. release. But in our time handling the Mi 5, we saw a lot to like, from its Galaxy-esque glass and metal body to its camera with 4-axis stabilization for eliminating blurry images from your photo roll. It will be interesting to see if voters rally behind a phone they may never get the chance to own.

MORE: Read Our Hands-on with the Xiaomi Mi 5

Which modestly-priced phone gets your support? You've got until 9 a.m. tomorrow (March 19) to push the OnePlus 2 or the Mi 5 into the quarterfinals, where the winner will face the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. In yesterday's voting, the HTC On A9 stormed to victory, beating the Huawei Mate 8 with 79 percent of the vote.

