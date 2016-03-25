Smartphone Madness 2016: Google Nexus 6P & 5X vs. BlackBerry Priv

Editor's Note: The people have spoken, and the BlackBerry Priv is rolling into the Final Four. BlackBerry's phone captured 73 percent of the vote to the 27 percent won by Google's Nexus 6P and 5X. Voting has begun in our final quarterfinal match-up, with the Final Four beginning on March 29.



Two Final Four slots are secured, with the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge joining the HTC One A9 in the semifinals of Smartphone Madness. Samsung’s phones move on after a hard-fought victory over the upstart Xiaomi 5, with the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge capturing 54 percent of your votes.

Today’s quarterfinal match-up offers an intriguing showdown between the company that built Android and the company that’s using Android to mount a comeback in the consumer space. The Nexus 6P and 5X from Google take on the BlackBerry Priv in the latest Smartphone Madness face-off.

(Image credit: Nick Bush / Tom's Guide)

Google’s phones barely escaped the first round, pulling out a narrow win over the Asus ZenFone 2 by a 52 to 48 percent margin. But today’s a new match-up, and Google hopes the one-two punch of the 6P’s battery life and the 5X’s attractive price tag will be enough to power it through to the Final Four.

MORE: Read Our Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X Reviews

It won’t be easy for the Nexus phones, as BlackBerry brings a passionate fan base to Smartphone Madness year after year. Witness the Priv’s convincing win over the Sony Xperia X, in which BlackBerry’s phone cruised to victory with 79 percent of the vote. But the Priv’s popularity shouldn’t be surprising: Features like the slide-out keyboard and built-in security are in line with what’s helped the smartphone maker build such a devoted following.

MORE: Read Our Review of the BlackBerry Priv

It’s a match-up that figures to go down to the wire, so get your votes in now. You’ve got until 9 a.m. ET tomorrow (March 26) to help the Nexus 6P and 5X or the BlackBerry Priv book a spot in the next round.