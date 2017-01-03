Sleep Number Unveils New Bed With Brains

Plenty of fitness trackers and smartwatches can track your sleep, but traditional bed brand Sleep Number has pulled the sheets off of a new bed that can do even better: It can adjust throughout the night to account for changing positions in bed, it can stop you or your partner from snoring, and it can even warm the cold toes of those having trouble sleeping.



Aiming to ensure a better, more restful night's sleep, Sleep Number's SleepIQ app linked to its new Sleep Number 360 smart bed will first give you a reminder when it's time to sleep. The bed itself recognizes when you're there, and when you're asleep, it senses your tossing and turning and will adjust accordingly to provide the best support it can based on your position and mattress firmness preferences, according to the company.

(Image credit: Sleep Number)



If you or your partner snores, it can can raise the head of the bed on the snorer's side in attempt to put the sleeper in a better position for breathing. When it's about time to wake up, the can senses when you're in a lighter stage of sleep and will wake you up then, instead of jolting you awake at a specific minute of the morning.



And there's one cool feature especially handy for those live in a cluttered home where kids' toys, clothes and shoes can be scattered about the floor. When the bed senses that you've gotten up in the middle of the night, say, to use the bathroom, under-bed lights will illuminate so you can make sure you don't step on stray items on the floor and ideally make it to the bathroom without waking everyone up.

Sleep Number is showing off the new bed at the CES 2017 trade show, and while its features are impressive and could make for a great night's sleep, we don't see it appealing those who lie awake at night in fear of smart home devices that can hear you and sense your every move.



Sleep Number hasn't disclosed the exact pricing for the beds, but says they'll be rolled out gradually this year and eventually be available at all of the company's stores and online.



