Save Up to 40 Percent During Logitech's One-Day Sale

Logitech is renown for manufacturing some of the best PC accessories on the market. So we were naturally excited to learn that Amazon is slashing up to 40 percent off a wide range of Logitech accessories, including keyboards, mice, speakers, and our favorite webcam of 2016.

The sale includes a total of 29 items and the discounts are only valid today. You can shop the entire Logitech sale here or check out some of our favorite picks below.

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: The C920 is an affordable, external webcam that easily replaces your laptop's built-in webcam. The Editors' Choice C920 is simple to set up and produces detailed video and photos that are perfect for Skype chats and conferencing. Although it traditionally costs $60 or more, it's now $49.95, which is the same price we saw for this camera on Black Friday.

Logitech MX Master Mouse: Few mice can outperform the MX Master Mouse. This mouse was built from the bottom up with productivity in mind and combines excellent ergonomics with a gorgeous design. It has a navy-colored trim that runs along the edges of the device giving it more flair than the average office mouse. When it comes to performance, you can tweak everything from button commands to sensitivity. Currently at $59.99, it's $40 off its usual price.

Logitech Bluetooth K480 Keyboard: The K480 is a Bluetooth keyboard designed to seamlessly switch between your laptop, smartphone, or tablet. The chiclet-style keyboard can be paired with three devices at a time. A dial on the upper right corner controls which device you type on, which means users can view three screens at once and switch between them seamlessly. This $50 keyboard is currently $23.74.

Logitech Z623 2.1 Speaker System: These THX-certified speakers offer 200 watts of power, giving your PC or home theater setup a quick and affordable upgrade. Although they've been on the market for more than five years, they're among the best and cheapest speakers you can buy, even more so at $89.99.

