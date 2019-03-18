Samsung Holding 'A Galaxy Event' April 10 for Next Big Phone Unveiling

Samsung is planning a major event of Apr. 10 where it will likely unveil a new Galaxy A90 smartphone, according to a new report.

The Korean tech giant on Monday (Mar. 18) published an invite to an online unveiling it's called "A Galaxy Event." The invite, which was accompanied by a video, says the event will take place on Apr. 10. It appears from the invite that the event will be online-only, so anyone can tune in and see what Samsung has planned.

The video itself does little to shed light on what we can expect. It simply shows three screens that looks like they come from a phone and a person on a skateboard mid-jump. The tweet accompanying the video says, "Enter the era of live."

The biggest clue might be the "A" in the "A Galaxy Event" caption.

Over the last few months, we've been hearing rumors about Samsung's plan to showcase a new handset in the A series of devices called the Galaxy A90. Samsung has already unveiled the Galaxy A10, A30, and A50, but the A90 would apparently be the higher-end version of that device.

Still, details are scant on the Galaxy A90. According to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the event, Samsung is planning to go with a notch-less design in the Galaxy A90, similar to the Galaxy S10 lineup. The company will also likely opt for the in-display fingerprint sensor and a higher-end camera in the device.

The main difference, most industry watchers believe, will be what's under the hood. While Samsung's Galaxy S10 comes with a very powerful Snapdragon 855 chip or Exynos 9820, the Galaxy A90 will likely be a step down from that. Still, don't expect it to be a slouch — Samsung is likely hoping this one will appeal to folks who want a new-age design, but simply don't want to pay too much for the Galaxy S10.

It's also worth noting that Samsung references the "era of live" in the caption. What's unclear, however, is whether the company is referring to livestreaming, gaming live, or any other "live" exploit. Either way, it could mean a nicely equipped camera could be in the works.

We'll find out for sure what Samsung has planned on Apr. 10 when it's time to unveil the new device. Until then, look for more Galaxy A90 rumors to surface.