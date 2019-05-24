The First Phone with a 64-Megapixel Camera Will Be Samsung's Galaxy A70s

Samsung’s new 64-megapixel camera sensor will be coming sooner than we thought. Rather than waiting for the Galaxy S11 in 2020, it will reportedly arrive in a phone during the second half of 2019.

(Image credit: Samsunng)

According to Korean publication ETNews, the Galaxy A70S will be Samsung’s choice to debut the giganormous Isocell Bright GW1. The A70S will be the next version of Samsung’s mid-range A70 phone, a phone that lists for $429 in Amazon for its 128GB/6GB version.

The new 64MP sensor leapfrogs the current camera phone king, the Sony 48MP used in the Honor View 20 and it maintains the 0.8-micrometers pixel size of Samung’s current 20-MP sensor.

This means that Samsung's camera will keep the same sensitivity to light, which will be boosted by Samsung’s tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm — the new sensor processing unit will be able to combine four pixels for a higher light reception surface, resulting in clear, bright 16-megapixel photos under low-light conditions. Under normal light, the camera will just capture 64-megapixel images.

This is not the first time that the Seoul-based company has decided to put new cutting-edge technology in its mid-range phones. Last year it did the same when it included four camera sensors in the Galaxy A9. At the time, Samsung’s CEO DJ Koh declared that the company’s will not wait for the next flagship to roll out the latest and greatest technology, but rather include new tech in new phones as they come out.

It’s a wise strategy, as it serves Samsung to make completely sure the tech will be ready for when the most expensive phone comes out and avoid Fold-magnitude disasters.