Samsung Debuts New Monitors at Macworld

The 24 inch model (2493HM) features a 10,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio and 1000:1 static contrast ratio. The 25.5 inch model (2693HM) features a 3,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio and 1000:1 static contrast ratio. Note that a monitor’s static contrast ratio is generally considered the better indicator of performance under all brightness conditions. Both models have a fast 5 ms response time, 1920 x 1200 resolution, 400cd brightness, and a 160 degree horizontal / 160 degree vertical viewing angle.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to computer monitors as an entertainment and multimedia solution" said Samsung’s Young Bae. "By combining built-in speakers with exceptional image quality and ergonomic capabilities, this series of displays is an excellent choice for any personal and professional user who seeks a superior multimedia experience and advanced motion graphics."

You may be wondering why Samsung choose Macworld to present its new monitors, when Apple makes their own monitors, the Apple Cinema Displays. The most likely answer is that Samsung sells its monitors at a more competitive price.

The new 24 inch Samsung monitor sells for $599, and the new 25.5 inch Samsung monitor sells for $699. Apple’s smallest monitor, the 20 inch Cinema, sells for $599, and with less screen space, has less resolution (1680 x 1050) than the Samsung models. Apple’s 23 inch HD Cinema, still smaller then either of the Samsung models, sells for $899, and has the same resolution (1920 x 1200) as the Samsung models. And just in case you’re curious, the 30 inch Cinema HD sells for $1,799. Also, if you shop around, you’ll probably find the Samsung products for less than the MSRP. On the other hand, with the occasional exception of Black Friday, Apple products don’t go on sale. So in the end, Samsung’s move decision to show off their new monitors at Macworld does seem to make sense.