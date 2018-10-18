Red Hydrogen One Leak Reveals Futuristic Phone’s Specs

Red's long-awaited Hydrogen One phone is launching in a couple of weeks. But a recently leaked spec sheet now tells us what we can expect from the long-awaited handset.

Red's Hydrogen One will ship with a 5.7-inch display, according to the spec sheet obtained by UberGizmo. It'll have 2D visuals, of course, but it'll also offer what the company calls an H4V LCD. Its resolution will measure 2560 x 1440 and it'll offer 515 pixels per inch.

Aside from that, Red's phone will come with support for snapping photos and videos in an H4V holographic format. The company is also promising "A3D spatial surround sound" from its built-in speakers. Those speakers are front-facing and sit under the chin of the handset.

Moving to the front of the device, you'll find dual front cameras with an 8.3-megapixel sensor that's capable of capturing content at 3840 x 2160. There's a headphone jack at the top of the smartphone, according to the leak, and a dual-SIM and microSD slot next to it. A fingerprint sensor will sit on the side of the device for accessing content.

In a look at the rear of the device, there's a big camera bump where you'll find dual cameras with a 12.3-megapixel sensor. There's also an LED flash and flashlight component back there. The back of the case is made from aluminum and kevlar to protect it if you drop it and the sides are scalloped to help you hold it. A battery featuring 4500-mAh of capacity is also inside.

Arguably the most important feature is a modular expansion connector on the back. There, you can plug in other components to extend the device's functionality. The leaked document also reveals the smartphone has 128GB of internal storage and runs on 6GB of RAM.

Interestingly, the one thing we don't know from the leak is which processor we can expect. Some reports have said that it would run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, which shipped in 2017, but hopefully Red will opt for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 we can find in other high-end handsets.

Overall, the smartphone sounds impressive. But we'll know for sure what it has on offer on Nov. 2 when the device goes on sale for $1,195.