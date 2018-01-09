Razer's Gaming Speakers: Booming Sound, Chroma Lighting

LAS VEGAS -- Gaming headsets are a dime a dozen, but home speakers tuned specifically for gamers are exceedingly rare. Of the gaming speakers that are out there, few of them are considered worthy of being used in your home-theater setup.

Razer wants to solve those problems with the Nommo and Nommo Pro, a new speaker series designed to help gamers hear the competition coming while also providing immersive audio for entertainment.

The $499 Nommo Pro is the high-end member of the line, delivering THX Certified 2.1 speakers that include Kevlar-coated drivers, silk-woven tweeters and a downward-firing subwoofer for extra bass.

The Nommo Pro sports Dolby Virtual Speaker technology for simulated 5.1 surround sound, and features customizable EQ settings via Razer's Synapse app. Because this is a premium Razer product, there's also built-in Chroma lighting that lets you add a subtly colorful glow to your games or music.

Folks on a tighter budget can check out the $99 Nommo, which is a more standard pair of stereo speakers that still promise accurate directional audio. The Nommo sports Automatic Gain Control to keep the bass from blowing out, and also comes in a $149 Nommo Chroma variation for folks who want RGB lighting and a built-in digital-to-audio converter (DAC).

I got an up-close demo of the Nommo Pro at CES 2018, and was impressed by how loud and immersive the speakers were. The sounds of robots and monsters colliding in Pacific Rim sounded crisp and booming, and I could make out every little detail of the sounds of a Japanese city getting crumbled to bits. When a Razer representative blasted some Metallica, the heavy guitar riffs had the room rattling.

I'm eager to see how the Nommo speakers hold up in a gaming setup, so stay tuned for more impressions.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Razer Nommo and Nommo Chroma are available now, with the Nommo Pro set to launch later this year. We're eager to give all of Razer's new speakers our full review treatment and see just how well they can immerse us in our favorite games, movies and music.