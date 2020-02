Taiwan-based Qisda is expected to begin volume shipments of a 3G handset model to Motorola in the third quarter of this year, according to market sources. The candy-bar 3G handset will be Motorola’s first 3G model manufactured by an ODM provider, noted the sources, indicating that the device will also be Motorola’s first 3G handset built using a chipset solution from Qualcomm.

More here at Digitimes.