Are Quick-Start Systems Worth It?

Don't Wait For Windows
Are you in a hurry when you turn on your PC? Waiting for Windows to boot up can seem like a long time (or a good time to make a cup of coffee). But manufacturers are starting to show off quick-start “pre-boot environments” for everything from applications like Web browsers, Skype, and productivity suites to hardware activities like DVD players–all ready to go in seconds rather than the typical minutes it takes to boot up a machine. These manufacturers tout the benefits of saving you battery life on your laptop by not spinning up the hard drive or powering all the components. But what’s the trade off? These pre-boot environments are much more limited than a real operating system. We weigh the pros and cons: Just how fast are these “instant-on” environments? Can they really give you more battery life? Will they ever replace Windows or are they marking time until Windows improves?
We looked at a range of quick-start systems including Asus’ Express Gate (like many of these environments, it’s actually a Linux system called Splashtop, which is also used on the consumer version of the Lenovo S10), Voodoo IOS, the Hybrid, Dual versions of HyperSpace (from BIOS manufacturer Phoenix), the xcross Media Bar on the new Sony VAIO P Series, and QuickLook software on the HP EliteBook 2730p.
Many years ago I wondered if it would be possible to have an "OS Chip" that was exponentially faster than a stardard hard drive for storing your OS on...it looks like we're getting there!
this is what i am wondering too. right now these SSD's are just too small and the speeds are still trivial. i see if SSD don't make it then the motherboard makers will in the future just put and expansion port on there motherboards for a flashchip just for the OS
Shame that XP wasn't included in this Speed Table...
Conclusion: you don't need to choose between beefy Vista or crippled quickstart os'es. Just use XP (or some light Linux distro).
@Anonymous: a Windows system wakes from sleep just as quickly and has done for many years. However many people choose to hibernate or shut down to save power. The first time I shut the lid on a Mac and left it unplugged for a few days and expected it to still have power when I came back to it, I was infuriated that it had stayed in sleep and run down the battery. You're comparing apples and oranges (and I wouldn't personally call Subway a premium brand either!)
Mary Branscombe
QuickLook 3.3.1.4