Don’t sleep on September

Gaming's busy season is officially here. This month brings us several anticipated titles, including FIFA 20, NBA 2K20 and Gears 5. Meanwhile, there’s the gory 2D metroidvania Blasphemous and two Souls-likes in The Surge 2 and Code Vein. There's also the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion, plus both Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remade on Switch.