Best Sleep Apps

SleepScore (Android, iOS: Free, $5.99 per month premium subscription)

SleepScore ( Android , iOS ) is a sleep-tracking app that takes a different approach to recording your sleep quality. It ditches wearables or the need to place your phone on the mattress to record your movement, instead using your phone’s microphone and speakers like a sonar station to record your sleep movements. From this, the app gives you a sleep score and a variety of metrics to gauge your sleep quality. You can also access tips for how to prepare for better sleep, as well as a smart alarm clock. Premium subscribers get access to longer-term data tracking and more in-depth analysis, as well as a sleep report that you can share with your doctor.

Note: On Android, the sleep sonar feature is only certified for certain phones like the latest models of the Samsung Galaxy, Note, and Google Pixel.