17 Tips and Tricks for Instagram Power Users

Create a Story

With more than 250 million daily users, Instagram Stories -- which was first seen as a lazy Snapchatclone -- is the place to share the little moments that are too silly for permanently posting to the timeline. Instagram Stories is now even more popular than the service that seemingly inspired it, as Snapchat's reporting 173 million daily active users, and Instagram's users spend more time per day in the app (32 minutes vs "more than 30 minutes").

To use stories, tap the camera icon at the upper left or swipe right from the home page, and start constructing your narrative with one or more images. A ring around your profile picture, which appears in the top row of your followers’ feeds, alerts them that a Story is available to view. Stories do not appear in your photo grid.

While a story disappears after 24 hours, you can save all the images and videos you used to create it. You can even decorate your story by drawing on your photos and videos or tapping out text in a range of colors. Instagram's even testing a new way for users to post their Stories to Facebook's own Stories feature (which isn't exactly taking off), as a new option for sharing to Facebook now appears in the page where you select where to send your Instagram stories post.